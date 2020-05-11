AllLions
Dan Orlovsky Has Won Lots of Matthew Stafford's Money Golfing

John Maakaron

Dan Orlovsky may not have had the same type of NFL career as Matthew Stafford, but at least the talented ESPN analyst can lay claim to a distinct advantage on the golf course. 

“Matthew and I are very good friends. But he also canceled on me for a golf trip this year. If he were that close, he wouldn’t have bailed on our golf trip," Orlovsky told Jamie Edmonds of Local 4 News.

Orlovsky would likely be upset the golf trip was canceled since he also admitted when the two take to the course to play, he has a "bunch" of Stafford’s money after the round is completed.

After being released by the Rams ahead of the 2017 regular season, Orlovsky quickly transitioned to watching games from home and analyzing them on social media.

He would go on to parlay the success of his videos to regular guest appearances on The NFL Network. 

It did not take long before Orlovsky's media career blossomed and he landed at ESPN in 2018. 

Monday Night Football analyst

Colleague Louis Riddick, former Michigan quarterback Brian Griese, and Orlovsky have emerged as top candidates for the analyst position on the Monday Night Football broadcast. 

It was announced over the weekend that Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore are not going to be part of the announce team Monday nights any longer. 

Since his stock has been on the rise, Orlovsky would be a natural fit on the marquee ESPN football broadcast.

If not, he can always dial up his former teammate to play golf when in need of some extra spending money. 

