Lions 2024 Review: Interior Defensive Line Faces Depth Questions
The Detroit Lions' run defense ranked among the league's best once again in 2024.
Headlined by the performance of Alim McNeill, the Lions' defense weathered the storm of a number of injuries to their group to finish fifth in the league against the run. However, the interior defensive line has several contributors set to be free agents, and much of the depth will need to be replenished.
The pass-rush would also benefit from some improvement, as the defense did not get to the quarterback at a desired rate in the 2024 season.
Here is a review of the performance of Detroit's interior defensive line in 2024.
Reason for hope
McNeill took another step toward stardom in 2024. After a strong 2023 season, McNeill proved his efforts were no fluke with a strong campaign with 25 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in 14 games. For his performance, he was rewarded with a four-year, $97 million contract extension.
The N.C. State product gives the Lions a solid three-technique to generate heat from the interior, and pairs nicely with nose tackle DJ Reader. The pair gives the Lions two solid options amidst their four down defensive linemen.
Reader was brought in last offseason on a two-year deal. He didn't have the star-caliber impact that was hoped for, but was a steady performer and had big games throughout the year working as the nose tackle.
Assuming he remains healthy, Reader projects as the team's starting nose tackle heading into 2025.
The Lions got good production from Levi Onwuzurike and flashes of potential from Mekhi Wingo. The sixth-round pick out of LSU impressed the staff with his ability despite being undersized, and could take a big step as a rotational piece in 2025.
Reason for worry
Onwuzurike is a free agent, meaning the Lions could lose a key part of their rotation up front. If he does not return, the Lions could be set to rely on Wingo and 2023 third-round pick Brodric Martin as key pieces of the interior.
Martin was drafted as a developmental piece two offseasons ago and has yet to show on-field progress, as he's appeared in five games in two seasons. Martin has the measurables to be a big contributor, but this will be a big offseason for him.
Kyle Peko, Pat O'Connor and Myles Adams, who were all helpful additions that supplemented the depth, are also set to hit the free agent market.
There's also the question of McNeill's availability, as he suffered a torn ACL late in the year against the Buffalo Bills. Because of the long-term nature of the injury, his availability for the start of the season is up in the air.
Biggest question
Who steps up as key depth piece? With so many free agents at the position, there are concerns about what's behind McNeill and Reader on the depth chart. The Lions could certainly elect to bring back one of the veterans on another deal, and the draft offers plenty of options.
With McNeill potentially sidelined to start the year, the Lions will need to have answers up front. Wingo could be a good option with a strong offseason, and the organization could always add pieces in free agency or the draft.
The ideal scenario for the Lions involves growth from both Martin and Wingo, along with the return of a veteran piece and the addition of another contributor to fully fill out their rotation.
Free agents
Levi Onwuzurike (Unrestricted free agent)
Kyle Peko (Unrestricted free agent)
Pat O'Connor (Unrestricted free agent)
Myles Adams (Unrestricted free agent)