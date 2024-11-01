Detroit Lions 2024 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker
The Detroit Lions are among the NFL teams pundits expect to make a trade to potentially upgrade their defensive line.
Detroit's defense has not been able to pressure the quarterback at the same rate since Aidan Hutchinson was injured against the Dallas Cowboys.
General manager Brad Holmes and the front office have until Tuesday afternoon to work out a trade for one of the available pass-rushers.
Speaking on 97.1 Ticket, Dan Campbell explained what he observed from Detroit's outside linebackers and edge rusher against the Tennessee Titans.
“Well look, I thought Houston was better this game. I thought he was better," Campbell said. (Al-Quadin) Muhammad, I thought, did exactly what we thought he would do and we wanted him to do, bring your lunch pail and go to work. He brought this -- play violent, play physical, finish on the plays, and I thought he did that. And so that was good. He’s experienced, he’s played in this league, so he’s got some awareness about him at that position."
While Isaiah Thomas is still a young, developing player, the team was encouraged by his performance against Tennessee.
"Isaiah did a few things too. He’s young, he’s a little bit raw. He hasn’t played a lot, so this is a chance to get him in there and get him some work too," said Campbell. "But there’s gonna be some growing pains when you’re a guy that hasn’t played in this league very much. I was encouraged by all of them and I did think they all got a little bit better or did things that we thought they would do or hoped that they would do."
Track all of the Lions trade rumors and news here:
6:45 a.m. -- The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 5th (4 p.m.)