All Lions

Detroit Lions 2024 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker

Track all of the trade rumors and news at Lions OnSI.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner, GM Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner, GM Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are among the NFL teams pundits expect to make a trade to potentially upgrade their defensive line.

Detroit's defense has not been able to pressure the quarterback at the same rate since Aidan Hutchinson was injured against the Dallas Cowboys.

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office have until Tuesday afternoon to work out a trade for one of the available pass-rushers.

Speaking on 97.1 Ticket, Dan Campbell explained what he observed from Detroit's outside linebackers and edge rusher against the Tennessee Titans.

“Well look, I thought Houston was better this game. I thought he was better," Campbell said. (Al-Quadin) Muhammad, I thought, did exactly what we thought he would do and we wanted him to do, bring your lunch pail and go to work. He brought this -- play violent, play physical, finish on the plays, and I thought he did that. And so that was good. He’s experienced, he’s played in this league, so he’s got some awareness about him at that position."

While Isaiah Thomas is still a young, developing player, the team was encouraged by his performance against Tennessee.

"Isaiah did a few things too. He’s young, he’s a little bit raw. He hasn’t played a lot, so this is a chance to get him in there and get him some work too," said Campbell. "But there’s gonna be some growing pains when you’re a guy that hasn’t played in this league very much. I was encouraged by all of them and I did think they all got a little bit better or did things that we thought they would do or hoped that they would do."

Track all of the Lions trade rumors and news here: 

6:45 a.m. -- The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 5th (4 p.m.)

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News