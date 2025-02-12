Lions' 2025 NFL Draft Interior Defensive Linemen Big Board
The Detroit Lions could be on the hunt for some interior defensive line help this offseason.
Alim McNeill and DJ Reader are slated to be Detroit's starters along the interior of the defensive line once again in 2025. However, there is a fair amount of uncertainty at the position behind the two of them.
Subsequently, Lions general manager Brad Holmes could choose to add depth to the position group via this April's NFL Draft (April 24-26). Detroit is currently set to pick for the first time at No. 28 overall.
If Holmes does go this route, here are six players that he and the organization could target in the first two rounds of the draft.
1.) Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Standing in at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, Harmon had an all-around productive season in his final campaign at Oregon.
He amassed five sacks, seven quarterback hits and 43 QB hurries, and proved to be both a stout pass-rusher (86.2 PFF pass-rush grade) and run-defender (80.5 PFF run-defense grade). The Ducks product has the physical makeup and skillset to be an effective interior defensive lineman at the next level.
As Pro Football Network's Reese Decker writes, “Derrick Harmon is an absolute powerhouse. A strong, stout, and powerful interior lineman, he possesses a solid base, explosive initial punch, and plays with a low, smooth posture that minimizes his large frame.
At 310 pounds, he’s surprisingly nimble, with the ability to collapse and shrink the pocket. A tenacious block-shedder and elite run defender, it’s nearly impossible to find a player of his size who moves both vertically and laterally as well as he can.”
Harmon would be well worth the Lions’ first-round selection at No. 28 overall.
2.) Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Checking in at 6-foot-3, 339 pounds, Grant had a solid final season at Michigan. He produced three sacks and 23 quarterback hurries, and received a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 83.7. He also graded out better as a run-defender (87.5) than as a pass-rusher (75.3).
The Wolverines product would be a welcomed addition to the interior of Detroit's defensive line.
3.) Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nolen, measuring in at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, produced a dominant campaign in 2024 with the Rebels.
For starters, he was an ultra productive run defender, earning a 91.6 PFF run-defense mark. Plus, he recorded six sacks and 25 QB hurries. For his overall efforts, he notched an 88.9 grade from PFF.
As The Draft Network's Keith Sanchez pens, “Overall, Nolen has high-level physical traits that translate to him being a dominant run defender while also being a productive interior pass rusher on the next level.”
It sounds like the Ole Miss product has the perfect combination of run-stopping and pass-rushing ability to be a high-level starter at the next level. Thus, it wouldn't hurt the Lions to give him a serious look at No. 28 overall.
4.) Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Williams, checking in at 6-foot-3, 327 pounds, was a steady performer in his time at Ohio State. In four seasons with the Buckeyes, he racked up 137 total tackles, including 27 for loss, and 11.5 sacks. He also consistently put up positive PFF overall marks, with grades of 77.6 or higher in each of his three final seasons.
As The Draft Network's Damian Parson conveys, “Tyleik Williams is a disruptive IDL prospect with great power at the point of attack. He’s a great run defender and potential impact pocket pusher.”
I could see Williams going late in the first round, but I think he'd likely be more of a second-round target for Detroit.
5.) T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
Sanders, measuring out at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, put together a career-best campaign in 2024. He recorded solid marks as both a pass-rusher (81.9 grade) and a run defender (77.1 grade), and earned an overall mark of 82.4. It was good for the 31st-best grade out of 895 qualified interior defensive linemen.
Equipped with quick hands and an explosive first step, Sanders would be a solid find for Holmes on Day 2 of the draft.
6.) Deone Walker, Kentucky
Walker, who suited up for three seasons with the Wildcats, wasn't as good in 2024 as he was in 2023. A first-team All-SEC selection by the AP in ‘23, the 6-foot-6, 345-pounder amassed 55 total tackles, including 12.5 for loss, eight sacks and 39 quarterback hurries as a sophomore. Additionally, he earned an 80.6 overall mark from PFF for his efforts. He followed that up with just a 71.2 overall grade this past season.
The Kentucky product has enough athleticism and first-step explosiveness to be an impact interior pass-rusher at the next level. I think he'd be worth a look from the Lions on Day 2 of the draft.