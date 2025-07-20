Lions' 2025 Pre-Training Camp Offensive Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions' offense has been a driving force for their recent run of success.
Now, heading into the 2025 season, the team has new leadership and will have to withstand a number of changes. Along with losing the offensive coordinator, the team also lost its longtime center.
As a result, if the Lions are to repeat the success they've had over the last two years, there will be new faces forced to step up.
Here's my latest prediction for the Lions' offensive depth chart ahead of the start of 2025 training camp.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Hendon Hooker
Reserve: Kyle Allen
The backup quarterback position will be one of the more intriguing position battles throughout camp, as Hooker and Allen will be battling for the right to be Goff's second-in-command.
While Goff has been one of the NFL's most durable quarterbacks since arriving in Detroit, having a stable backup would do wonders in a pinch for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. In his second full training camp, Hooker has the opportunity to display his growth after some good and bad moments last season.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux
After proving just how dynamic he can be last season, Gibbs should be viewed as the 1A option in Detroit's backfield pairing. Montgomery still brings plenty of value, but in his second season Gibbs proved that at his best he is one of the league's most dynamic talents.
The competition for the third spot will be fierce, as the young Vaki will be competing for snaps with a seasoned veteran in Reynolds. Small was added to the mix when the team waived Anthony Tyus, while Robichaux is an undrafted free agent with a physical build and running style.
Wide receivers (3)
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick
Backups: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, Ronnie Bell
Reserves: Dominic Lovett, Jackson Meeks, Tom Kennedy, Jakobie Keeney-James, Malik Taylor
St. Brown will bring plenty as a back-to-back All-Pro selection, while Williams is looking to continue his ascent toward stardom after a 1,000-yard season last year. Together, they give the Lions a solid pairing at the top of the depth chart.
Patrick proved to be everything the team needed as the third wideout last year, and the veteran is back for another season. However, Detroit added young talent into the mix in the form of TeSlaa, who is a big wideout with good speed who could find a role early.
Bell is an interesting addition who contributed at points during his two years with the 49ers, while Lovett was a seventh-round flier who will likely contribute early on special teams. Raymond will have a role on the offense, but his duties as a return man will take first priority.
Tight end
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: Kenny Yeboah, Shane Zylstra, Zach Horton, Luke Deal
The Lions have a talented young option at the top of their depth chart in LaPorta, with Wright working behind him predominately as a run-blocker. Yeboah and Zylstra will be the leaders of the competition for the third spot, though each of the team's UDFAs have intriguing cases.
As block-first tight ends, both Horton and Deal could carve out roles as the team's fullback. Traditionally, that role has been held by the third tight end, and if Yeboah or Zylstra can't take the reins of the role it could present an opportunity for Horton or Deal.
Offensive tackles (2)
Starters: Penei Sewell, Dan Skipper
Backups: Gio Manu, Jamarco Jones
Reserves: Mason Miller, Colby Sorsdal
PUP: Taylor Decker
Depending on how long Decker's absence is, the Lions could experiment with Sewell working as the left tackle for an extended time. Traditionally the right tackle, Sewell could face a new test as Goff's blindside protector if Decker misses an extended amount of time.
The absence of Decker creates an opportunity for Manu and Jones, who are on opposite ends of the experience spectrum. Jones is a veteran looking to stick with the team, while Manu was a healthy scratch all of last season who is looking to earn a meaningful role in 2025.
Offensive guards (2)
Starters: Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany
Backups: Graham Glasgow, Kayode Awosika
Reserves: Trystan Colon, Michael Niese, Netane Muti
PUP: Miles Frazier
The starters at the guard position could hinge on who wins the center position battle, though one option could be set in stone. Christian Mahogany impressed in two starts last year, and looks to be the top option at left guard heading into camp.
Assuming the team rolls with the veteran Glasgow at the pivot, second-round pick Tate Ratledge could begin his career as the team's starting right guard. Behind him, the Lions added Colon after Frank Ragnow's retirement and still have a player who has started games each of the last two years in Awosika.
Muti was a player who the team liked enough to give another shot following a season-ending injury last year, while Frazier should be able to work his way into the mix when he's activated off the PUP list.
Center
Starter: Graham Glasgow
Backup: Tate Ratledge
Reserve: Kingsley Eguakun, Trystan Colon
Ragnow's retirement leaves the Lions in need of a center. It won't be an easy task to replace the talented blocker, as he was a huge part of the run game and a well-decorated player throughout his seven years in Detroit.
Because Glasgow has experience starting at center in spot duty in Ragnow's absences, he's my pick to win the position battle at this stage. Ratledge has been cross-trained at the position and did take some first-team reps during the offseason workouts, but he was exclusively a guard in college and will need some time to fully adjust to the spot.
Eguakun was a UDFA last year and stayed on the practice squad all year, but he did have some strong moments in camp last year and is a darkhorse contender for the job. Colon has some center experience as well and could be someone who gets some reps at the spot.