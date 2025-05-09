All Lions

Lions 2025 Rookie Minicamp Roster Revealed

Examining Lions' 2025 rookie minicamp roster.

The Detroit Lions will get their first look at their 2025 NFL draft picks during rookie minicamp, which begins Friday, but the opportunity will also be there for players on tryout basis to try and make the roster ahead of organized team activities.

In addition to the seven draft picks and 10 undrafted free agents, the Lions filled their rookie minicamp roster with several players on tryout deals who have varying degress of experience. Cornerback Duke Shelley, who has six years of NFL experience, will be the most experienced player on the field.

Other noteworthy veterans trying out include linebacker Trevis Gipson, defensive linemen Breiden Fehoko and Raequan Williams, cornerback Tavian Montgomery and wide receivers Malik Taylor and Ahmarean Brown.

The Lions have one quarterback on the roster in Cole Snyder. An undrafted passer out of Eastern Michigan, Snyder received a rookie minicamp invite to join the roster. He played collegiately at three schools, including Rutgers, Buffalo and most recently at Eastern Michigan.

Several of the team's undrafted free agents from last season will also participate in rookie minicamp, including defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu and linebacker DaRon Gilbert.

Lions 2025 rookie minicamp roster

Veterans

  • 36 — Erick Hallett II, S
  • 43 — DaRon Gilbert, LB
  • 45 — Isaac Ukwu, DL
  • 65 — Kingsley Eguakun, C

Draft picks

  • 18 — Isaac TeSlaa, WR
  • 19 — Dominic Lovett, WR
  • 28 — Dan Jackson, S
  • 61 — Ahmed Hassanein, DL
  • 69 — Tate Ratledge, OL
  • 71 — Miles Frazier, OL
  • 78 — Tyleik Williams, DL

Undrafted free agents

  • 25 — Kye Robichaux, RB
  • 27 — Ian Kennelly, S
  • 35 — Gavin Holmes, CB
  • 40 — Zach Horton, TE
  • 42 — Anthony Tyus III, RB
  • 63 — Mason Miller, OL
  • 79 — Leif Fautanu, C
  • 80 — Jakobie Keeney-James, WR
  • 83 — Jackson Meeks, WR
  • 86 — Caden Prieskorn, TE

Tryout players

  • 4 – Ahmarean Brown, WR
  • 10 — Cole Snyder, QB
  • 15 — Malik Taylor, WR
  • 17 — Isaiah Rutherford, CB
  • 24 — Tavian Montgomery, CB
  • 25 — Tyson Russell, CB
  • 26 — Duke Shelley, CB
  • 33 — Naim Muhammad, CB
  • 39 — Aamir Hall, S
  • 45 — Duane Martin, FB
  • 49 — Corey Suttle, DL
  • 52 — Corey Flagg Jr., LB
  • 57 — Trevis Gipson, DL
  • 59 — Malachi Langley, LB
  • 64 — Keith Cooper Jr., DL
  • 65 — Kingsley Eguakun, C
  • 67 — Bryce Benhart, OL
  • 75 — Raequan Williams, DL
  • 76 — Breiden Fehoko, DL
  • 82 — Luke Deal, TE

