Lions Will Have 28th Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions' season ended unceremoniously Saturday night at the hands of the Washington Commanders in a 45-31 loss. As a result, Detroit's place in the 2025 NFL Draft is finalized.
The Lions will pick 28th in the first round of the NFL Draft as part of the six picks they currently possess for the event, which will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. General manager Brad Holmes does not currently have selections in the third or fifth rounds, as those were dealt in order to acquire other talent.
Additionally, the Lions' sixth-round pick this year originally belonged to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Holmes and company dealt the team's own sixth-round pick to Cleveland in 2023 for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Detroit has picked 28th overall just once in their team's history, doing so in 2015. The team selected guard Laken Tomlinson, who played two seasons for Detroit before being traded to San Francisco for a 2019 fifth-round pick.
The Lions, like many other teams, hoped to earn the 32nd and last overall selection in the first round, as that is given to the team that wins the Super Bowl. Last year, the Lions were set to pick 29th overall after losing in the NFC Championship. However, they moved up five spots to No. 24 to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.
Here are each of the Lions' six Draft picks for 2025 as it currently stands.
Round 1 — Pick 28
Round 2 — Pick 60
Round 3 — N/A (Traded to Jets for pick used to draft Giovanni Manu)
Round 4 — TBD
Round 5 — N/A (Traded to Browns to acquire Za'Darius Smith)
Round 6 — TBD (From Buccaneers, acquired in Carlton Davis trade)
Round 7 — TBD
Round 7 — TBD (From Cowboys, acquired in trade to draft Terrion Arnold)