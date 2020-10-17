John Shipley of SI JaguarReport answers five questions heading into the Lions' Week 6 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

1.) How are you viewing the progression of several of the young players on the Jaguars' roster?

John Shipley: The Jaguars have the youngest roster in the entire NFL, so there is a lot of ground to cover here. With that said, I'll focus on some of the top rookies or second-year players.

The team's 2020 first-round pick CJ Henderson was absolutely dominant in Week 1, but he hit a bit of a rookie wall after that in Weeks 2 and 3.

He didn't play much in Week 4, and didn't play at all in Week 5 due to a shoulder injury. So, Sunday will be the first test of whether he's moved past his rookie wall or not.

The Jags' No. 20 overall pick K'Lavon Chaisson has flashed the physical tools that made him a first-round pick, but he's not close to being a starting-caliber defensive end.

He is on the ground way too much, and has just a handful of pressures this season.

Second-round pick Laviska Shenault has been arguably Jacksonville's best offensive player this season.

He isn't just a gadget player, either. He's been growing a ton as a receiver.

As for last year's top rookies, Josh Allen and Jawaan Taylor have each been solid, but maybe a bit underwhelming when you consider the high expectations set for both of them. Each had terrific rookie seasons, but Allen has two sacks in four games and Taylor has faced consistency issues.

2.) The Jaguars traded for linebacker Kamalei Correa. What will he add to the Jaguars' defense?

Shipley: One day after the Jaguars traded for Kamalei Correa, they released linebacker/defensive end Cassius Marsh. Marsh was unimpressive through the first month of the season, and was clearly not as strong of a run defender as Leon Jacobs was before he was lost for the year with an ACL injury.

Correa will step right in, and replace Marsh at strong side linebacker -- a perfect fit for his skill set. He can set the edge against the run, cover the flats and rush the passer as either a blitzer off of the edge or as a defensive end out of a three-point stance. Look for Correa to get a lot of snaps right away in the base defense, while also rotating at defensive end on third down.

3.) How has Gardner Minshew performed to start the 2020 season?

Shipley: Gardner Minshew has been largely fine. He ranks around 15-17 in most important quarterback metrics, which is about what one could expect for Minshew in his second year. But, at the end of the day, Minshew has maybe not been as impressive as his volume stats suggest.

The Jaguars have trailed more than any team in the league in part because Minshew and the Jaguars' offense have been woefully inconsistent at converting third downs and scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Add on the fact that Minshew has turned the ball over in every game but one this year, and "fine" is about the highest compliment you can give.

4.) What can the Jaguars do to improve their play on the defensive side of the football?

Shipley: The only real answers are to get better coaching and get better players. The Jaguars have trotted out so many rookies and journeyman veterans on defense this season that it's going to be hard for any defensive coordinator to win with them.

With that said, defensive coordinator Todd Wash isn't making the Jaguars better as a team. He is playing Chaisson and Allen out of position, has used Chris Claybrooks too much on the outside and doesn't seem to have a good feel for when to bring pressure and when to back off.

5.) What are the key matchups you are watching for, and how do you see the game playing out Sunday?

Shipley: I think the key matchups will be Henderson and Kenny Golladay, as well as DJ Chark vs. Jeff Okudah.

I like the receivers to beat up on the rookie cornerbacks fairly hard in this game, essentially a "welcome to the NFL" game for each.

Ultimately, I think the Lions win, 27-23, in a game that features inconsistent offenses, sloppy turnovers and a few explosive plays.

