Adrian Peterson Passes LaDainian Tomlinson for 6th All-Time on NFL's Rushing Attempts List

Vito Chirco

Move aside LaDainian Tomlinson. 

Lions veteran running back Adrian Peterson has passed the former Chargers back and Pro Football Hall of Famer on the NFL's all-time rushing attempts list. 

Peterson's fourth carry Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (his 3,175th career attempt) officially put him sixth all-time in rushing attempts in league history. 

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith holds the No. 1 spot, with 4,409 career carries to his name.

Peterson, who one day will be a Pro Football Hall of Famer himself, admitted during his weekly media session Thursday, though, that he wasn't aware of being on the heels of Tomlinson on the league's career rushing attempts list. 

“My mindset has always been (to) go out there and put your best foot forward and good things will happen,” Peterson told reporters. “And that’s what’s happened to me. That for me is black and white. That’s the easiest way to be successful. Obviously, put the work in. But, that’s the easiest way to approach it.”

Stay with SI All Lions for all further updates regarding Detroit's Week 14 NFC North divisional clash with Green Bay.

