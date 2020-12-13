SI.com
Biggest Matchup to Watch in Packers-Lions: Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Jaire Alexander

Vito Chirco

Marvin Jones Jr. put together a season-best day a week ago against the Chicago Bears. He finished with eight receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

He has a big challenge ahead of him later today in facing Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, and the two of them comprise the biggest one-on-one matchup in the Lions' Week 14 tilt with the Packers.

Alexander, in the midst of his third NFL season (all with Green Bay), is enjoying a breakout campaign. 

He's recorded seven pass break-ups and an interception in 11 games.

Additionally, he's allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 54.1 percent of their passes against him, to go along with only 9.9 yards per completion and a career-best 73.5 passer rating against. 

And his best game of the season in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, came against the Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 2. 

During the contest, he permitted Detroit receivers to haul in four of the five passes thrown his way. Yet, those four catches went for a total of only 19 yards.

USATSI_15236713_168388382_lowres
Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

He did a great job of keeping the Lions' pass-catchers in front of him, and will look to do the same this afternoon at Ford Field, most notably while matched up with Jones.

With Kenny Golladay set to miss his sixth straight game, Jones will be the main focus of Alexander and the Packers' secondary. 

And by not having to worry about Golladay and being able to lock in on Jones, I believe it gives Alexander the upper hand in this one-on-one matchup. 

My final stat line prediction for Jones: Five catches for 61 yards and zero TDs. 

