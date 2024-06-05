Stroud: Stafford Could Have Had More Rings Than Rodgers
Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers had plenty of battles in the NFC North division throughout their respective tenures with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
Rodgers largely owned the division throughout his lengthy Packers tenure, winning several division titles. Stafford, meanwhile, struggled to pilot the Lions to success.
Now with different teams, Stafford and Rodgers are searching for more sustained success with their new teams. Each quarterback has one Super Bowl ring to their name, with Stafford's coming more recently in 2021.
While Stafford was ultimately able to achieve the highest glory in the game in 2021, he failed to win a playoff game during his time with the Lions. However, some believe that the team was not constructed to help him.
One such believer could be Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who had plenty of high praise for Stafford during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast.
"Stafford (is) a dog, bro. You don’t understand. You’re saying that. That’s all I watch. I don’t watch nobody else. I watch (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick) Mahomes at times because Mahomes does some stuff that you can’t coach," Stroud said. “Stafford, dog, he will beat you with the same thing every time. All that no-look stuff, I got that from (him). I’m a fan of his. I be trying to find him. We have the same trainers. I try to be going to where they’re working out and just watch."
In addition to being inspired by the veteran, Stroud explained that he thinks Stafford could have more championships to his name had he been in a different situation.
“Hold on. If you give Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee he might’ve had more rings (than Rodgers)," Stroud said. "He’d have like three or four.”