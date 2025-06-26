Lions All-Grit Team: Safeties
The Detroit Lions have prioritized grit for decades defensively, and as a result there are plenty of players to choose from when assembling a group of the grittiest defensive backs in team history.
Ultimately, the team's earlier years are full of deserving candidates on account of the team's overall success, as well as having multiple Hall of Fame defensive backs who played in that era.
With grit being a defining characteristic of the organization and training camp fast approaching, now is the time to reflect on legends of the team's past.
Here are the five safeties who best embodied grit during their tenures with the Lions' organization.
Jack Christiansen (1951-1958)
Christiansen was one of the most productive players of his era, notching 46 career interceptions in eight seasons. He was a force against the passing game, consistently finding ways to take the ball away from opponents.
After modest production in his first season, Christiansen notched First Team All-Pro honors in his second season after picking off two passes and forcing two fumbles. His big breakout came in his third season, as he recorded 12 interceptions which remains a franchise record.
In addition to his defensive ability, Christiansen was also a force in the return game. He set an NFL record at the time with eight career punts returned for touchdowns. For his collective efforts, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 1970.
Yale Lary (1952-1964)
A year after Christiansen was drafted, the Lions brought Lary in and built one of the best safety duos of that time. He picked off four passes in his rookie season, then five in his second campaign en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Lary outplayed his small stature and was a key cog for the Lions' defense. He took two years away from the game to serve in the military before returning to action in 1956 at the age of 26. Immediately, he earned All-Pro honors in his first season back.
Lary would play 11 seasons for the Lions and record 50 interceptions. He also served as the team's punter and punt returner throughout his tenure with the team, and he won three punting titles while with the team. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.
Bennie Blades (1988-1996)
After winning a national championship in college, Blades was drafted third overall by the Lions in the 1988 NFL draft. He had over 100 combined tackles in each of his first two seasons, setting the tone for what would be a successful tenure with the organization.
Blades was a big and physical defender, one who was unafraid to roll down and be a willing contributor for the run defense. He also had a knack for generating takeaways, as he brought in a total of 12 interceptions during his time with the team.
The Miami product made just one Pro Bowl in his career, and may not have received the praise he ultimately deserved during his time with the team. However, there's no debating how tough and physical he was, as he brought plenty of energy to the Lions' secondary.
Glover Quin (2013-2018)
Quin had begun his career as a cornerback with the Houston Texans, but shifted to safety after two seasons. When his rookie contract expired following the 2012 season, the Texans did not prioritize re-signing him and as a result he inked a five-year deal with the Lions.
He was a natural fit for the team's defense, serving as a takeaway artist with his natural instincts fitting Detroit's style perfectly. He picked off three passes in 2013, then a league-best seven in 2014 as he was named a Pro Bowl selection and Second Team All-Pro.
Quin didn't miss a game over the course of his six seasons with the team. His production began to tail off in his final season and he was released in 2019, and he would retire prior to the start of the 2020 season. The defensive back's ironman streak of games played remains a testament to the toughness he played with.
Kerby Joseph (2022-present)
Joseph began his career as a reserve behind Tracy Walker, but an early season injury to the veteran led to the rookei getting high-leverage snaps. He didn't back down from the challenge, and wound up picking off four passes in his first NFL season.
After equaling that total in his second campaign, Joseph led the NFL with nine interceptions in 2024 en route to his first appearance on the All-Pro team.
Joseph has developed a reputation for delivering hard hits over the middle of the field, which has irked opponents. However, the Lions' coaching staff have backed him for patrolling his area in a legal fashion and avoiding dirty and illegal hits.
Additionally, the staff has discussed the importance of making the middle of the field a dangerous place for quarterbacks to throw, and Joseph has done just that.