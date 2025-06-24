What Rocket Companies President Said About Lions, 2025 Tournament
An exciting week in Detroit sports begins Wednesday with the start of the annual Rocket Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club.
The slate of events begins Wednesday with the Pro-Am, then continues with the four days of the tournament spanning Thursday through Sunday. The field features last year's winner, Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley, who is coming off a win at the Travelers' Championship.
Lions OnSI spoke with President of Rocket Companies Bill Emerson ahead of the start of the tournament.
Also, Grant Gilbert, Kayleigh Roy of The Gilly Project and NFX joined to raise awareness for neurofibromatosis.
The event is annually one of the most exciting on the PGA Tour, with exciting finishes lining the event's history.
Emerson explained that a good portion of ticket sales will go toward the event's charitable efforts, which includes bridging the digital divide and helping more families gain access to internet.
"There's a long, long list of really, really talented, good players. The only way to really experience it is to come out, you've got to come out. It's $65 for a round ticket," Emerson explained. "Think about it this way, you're sitting in the front row of an arena, because that's how close you are to the action, that's how close you are to seeing some of the best players in the world. And by the way, when you come out and spent that 65 bucks, guess what? A good chunk of that is going to go to charity. So not only do you get to come out and have a blast, you also get to do some good."
Rocket also has a partnership with the Lions organization, and Emerson has plenty of excitement for this year's edition of one of the NFL's most popular teams.
“It’s still pretty much the same team. You’ve got a couple pieces that are gone, but that’s just the nature of the NFL. The biggest keys are staying healthy all year, winning the games you’re supposed to win and getting into the playoffs and doing what you need to do," Emerson said. "We had a phenomenal year last year, just couldn’t get it done in the playoffs. So every practice, every game, it all matters. To go back to the old days, I played football in high school and college, those guys are out there busting their tail every single day to do the things they need to do to win. It takes not only that effort, it takes great coaching but it also takes being healthy and a little bit of luck to bounce your way to win the Super Bowl, which would be phenomenal for the city of Detroit.”
As part of a week-long series of events, Thursday is Bow Tie day and will honor the life and legacy of Nick Gilbert, who passed away on May 6, 2023 after a lifelong battle with neurofibromatosis. In his honor, the Gilbert family created The Gilly Project as a way to continue the fight against NF in his honor.
The Gilly Project will host a tent with prizes to be given away from a lottery ball machine throughout the tournament, as well as an estimated 12,000 bow tie pins to be passed around to fans and the tournament itself will have bow tie pin flags on holes 9 and 18.
Nick Gilbert is known for being good luck for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he was the team's representative at a pair of NBA Draft Lottery events in which the team earned the No. 1 overall pick. More than that, his brother hopes his legacy is one of finding the best in every situation and positivity.
"For people that knew him, they understood how much of a positive force he was despite all of the hardships that he had to go through," Gilbert said. "I think that there's a lot that everybody can take from that and continuously be optimistic despite the things that people are going through, and always sort of using him as that north star to create perspective into your life. And create positive outcomes despite anything else that's going on."
According to the Gilbert Family Foundation's website, it is, "a private nonprofit foundation founded by Jennifer and Dan Gilbert to accelerate a cure for neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and build economic opportunity in the city of Detroit. The Gilbert Family Foundation supports groundbreaking, cutting-edge research in hopes of eradicating NF1, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves anywhere in the body. Additionally, the Foundation supports the economic stability and mobility of residents in Detroit by investing in wealth-building opportunities and breaking down systemic barriers."