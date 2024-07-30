Lions' Amik Robertson Out to Prove He 'Plays Big'
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson knows his stature doesn't fit the mold of a traditional elite NFL cornerback. However, he's out to disprove those notions.
Robertson plays with a ferocity, as shown by his early impressions during training camp. The talented defender has the versatility to slot in at multiple spots for the Lions' defense, which gives defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn plenty of flexibility.
On Monday, Lions On SI caught up with Robertson to discuss his acclimation to the defensive scheme as well as overall impressions of the defense and team as a whole throughout the early parts of training camp.
Lions On SI: What were your thoughts on the first padded practice?
Amik Robertson: “Felt great man. Getting to go out there, put some pads on, get a game-like look. It felt good man. Everyone was healthy, flying around trying to get to the ball. It was a great day overall.”
Lions On SI: How would you evaluate your performance in practice?
A.R.: “I thought my practice was great. There’s always room for improvement. Missed opportunity, great read using my instincts, missed the ball on a screen. I’ll learn from it. I know my playmaking ability, I know I can make that play. Ready for the next play, take advantage of my opportunity next time.”
Lions On SI: On that screen pass, which was tipped by John Cominsky, what were your reads?
A.R.: “Just being myself. I can’t really say too much about the scheme. Just being myself within the scheme. Coach A.G. knows I’m a very instinctive player, so I just read my keys man and was just being myself within the scheme and put myself in a position to make the play. But unfortunately I missed my opportunity. It’s all good, I’ll get it back.”
Lions On SI: What's it like with this new secondary that is carrying high expectations?
A.R.: “Very young room man, but I see there’s a lot of dogs in there. So I fit in well, I fit in well. We’re all bought in, we all listen to each other. We all hold each other to a high standard. We all are accountable. Just gotta keep on building. It’s crazy me being in year five, I’m able to help the young guys, I’m able to learn from other guys. We’re just trying to stay together, man, and get this thing rolling.”
Lions On SI: Why do you see yourself as a fit for the nickel cornerback position?
A.R.: “Cause I’m on the field and I’m around the ball. That’s who I am. People always look at my size and underestimate it. I’m 5-9, I know I play big. That’s the role A.G. wants, if it’s corner or nickel, wherever I’m on the field. I’ll just be myself within the scheme. Do my job and put myself in a position to make plays. That’s just who I am.”
Lions On SI: What have you seen from rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw through the early part of training camp?
A.R.: “I just saw what I’ve always expected. My first time meeting T.A., he came in, we had some encouraging words. He said what he wanted to learn from me, I told him what I respected about his game. He’s an open book. That’s the same thing for Mo (Morice Norris), that’s the same thing for Rake. They’re willing to learn. They’re all really talented, they’re young. So they’re defenitely picking up on the speed of the game.”
Lions On SI: How would you assess the talent of the receiving corps that you're lining up against in practice?
A.R.: “Speed, man. Very competitive guys. That’s what you want, though. That’s what’s gonna bring the best out of in everybody. That’s gonna bring the best out of the defense and that’s gonna bring out of the offense. We’ve just got to keep building, man, stay together and continue pounding. We know what our goals are for the year, we ain’t gotta talk about it. We’re just gonna put head down, work and try to take over the whole league.”