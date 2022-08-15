Skip to main content

Lions Waive Nolan Givan, Ryan McCollum, Release Garrett Griffin

The Detroit Lions announce three roster moves.

The roster decisions have started to be made by the Detroit Lions. 

Teams are required to trim their rosters to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. 

Even though general manager Brad Holmes did not have to make a decision on the roster, as there are five players on the PUP list who count on the roster, the decision to trim the roster has been made. 

On Monday morning, it was revealed the team waived tight end Nolan Givan along with center Ryan McCollum. 

Tight end Garrett Griffin was released as well. 

During the game against the Atlanta Falcons, Brock Wright and Devin Funchess performed well enough that Griffen became expendable. 

Among the most intriguing camp battles taking place at Allen Park involves who will be named the No. 2 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

davis5

Lions 2022 Roster Bubble: Defense

Following the first Detroit Lions preseason game, here are players on defense who are facing an uphill climb earning a roster spot.

1 hour ago
USATSI_18861056_168388382_lowres

Exploring Best and Worst PFF Graded Lions After Falcons Loss

Here is a look at the best and worst PFF performers for the Detroit Lions after the preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

2 hours ago
aidan5

Aidan Hutchinson PFF Grade Highest Among First Round Rookie Defenders

Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson earned positive reviews for his performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

20 hours ago

Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell, Devin Funchess, along with Wright, are battling it out during each practice for the opportunity to play more this season. 

Mitchell, Detroit's fifth round pick, did not suit up and play against the Falcons in the preseason opener. He is still recovering from an ACL injury, but has started to practice at his first NFL training camp. 

Currently, the roster sits at 87 players.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

davis5
News

Lions 2022 Roster Bubble: Defense

By John Maakaron1 hour ago
USATSI_18861056_168388382_lowres
News

Exploring Best and Worst PFF Graded Lions After Falcons Loss

By John Maakaron2 hours ago
aidan5
OnePride+

Aidan Hutchinson PFF Grade Highest Among First Round Rookie Defenders

By John Maakaron20 hours ago
jermar5
News

Lions 2022 Roster Bubble: Offense

By John Maakaron21 hours ago
USATSI_18752582_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: Is Aaron Glenn a Miracle Worker?

By Vito Chirco23 hours ago
goff5
News

Lions' Offense Has Swagger That Could Propel Team to More Wins

By John MaakaronAug 14, 2022 8:11 AM EDT
goff5
News

Lions Grades: Defense Flops, Offense Gives Reason for Hope

By Christian BooherAug 13, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
ridder5
News

Dan Campbell on Stopping Mobile QB's: 'Just a Matter of Discipline'

By John MaakaronAug 13, 2022 11:35 AM EDT