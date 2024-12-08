Lions Are Three-Point Favorite Over Bills
The Detroit Lions have the benefit of much-needed extra rest before one of their biggest games of the regular season.
After playing four games in an 18-day span, the Lions have a bit of extra time to prepare for their Week 15 opponent, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills, meanwhile, are set to play the Rams at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
Currently, the Lions are three-point favorites according to many popular sports books. The matchup between the 12-1 Lions and the 10-2 Bills is viewed as a potential Super Bowl preview, as they're among the best teams in their respective conferences.
Buffalo is the lone team to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs this season and have won seven in a row since a loss to Houston in early October. Detroit has won 11 in a row since their Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay.
The Lions have been battered by injuries and yet remain one of the league's most consistent teams. This depth will be once again tested with the Bills coming to Ford Field, but the Lions' confidence has not been deterred as a result of their recent success.
While the team has gotten plenty of praise, what has fueled the team is the pride they've earned by overcoming the adversity they've faced throughout the season.
"We don't worry about all that, because at the end of the day all that's pretend. I know we've got a lot of guys in the room that got that s**t in them, that dog mentality," said defensive back Amik Robertson, following the team's win over Green Bay. "All that media, that can't help you once you strap the cleats on and go out there and play. Certain guys do that to help their confidence. We don't need that, we walk in the building confident."
While this game doesn't carry the same weight as divisional tilts that Detroit has later on its schedule, continuing to win is paramount. The Lions hold a one-game lead in the division as well as for the top seed in the NFC, so adding tallies in the win column is important.
