Biggest Matchup to Watch For in Lions-Bears: Allen Robinson vs. Amani Oruwariye

After being burnt by Will Fuller and the Houston Texans all day long on Thanksgiving, it doesn't get much easier for the Lions' Amani Oruwariye this afternoon against the Chicago Bears.

The second-year cornerback has the task of defending Bears No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson.

The Orchard Lake St. Mary's High School (Orchard Lake, Mich.) alum has been a reliable pass-catcher ever since being drafted out of Penn State by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He played four seasons in Jacksonville, and produced a 1,400-yard, 14-touchdown campaign in 2015.

He joined the Bears as a free agent in 2018, and has continued to play at a high level, even while dealing with mediocre quarterback play a lot more times than not from Mitchell Trubisky.

Through 11 games in 2020, the seventh-year pro has accumulated 829 yards and five touchdowns on 71 catches.

Mike Dinovo, USA TODAY Sports

Most impressively, he hasn't dropped a single pass on 108 targets over the course of this year.

Meanwhile, Oruwariye, also a Penn State product, is coming off his worst performance of the season.

According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed four catches for 51 yards and a score on four passes thrown his way in Detroit's Week 12 tilt with the Texans.

He will surely have his hands full with Robinson, and the fact that he won't have the assistance of fellow cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Desmond Trufant -- both out for Sunday's contest due to injury -- will only make it tougher.

I don't expect Robinson to produce a Fuller-esque performance (six catches for 171 yards and two TDs against the Lions), but I do expect him to achieve a moderate level of success in his matchup with Oruwariye.

My prediction for Robinson's game-ending stat line: Six catches for 67 yards and a score.

