Predictions: Lions-Bears

Vito Chirco

Sunday's contest with the Bears marks Darrell Bevell's first crack at being an NFL head man -- albeit as an interim one. And it's a winnable game for the Lions' offensive play-caller.

However, on the flip side, Chicago is long overdue for a victory, having lost five in a row.

The Bears' defense is in store for a bounce-back performance, too, after allowing 41 points in Week 12 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

And the conditions are perfect for Chicago to get back on the right track.

Kenny Golladay has been ruled out already, and D'Andre Swift might also be unable to suit up.

Also, Matthew Stafford will play today and the remainder of the season with a partially torn ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand.

All of this sets up a great opportunity for Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears to pull out a win this afternoon at Soldier Field.

On the heels of a strong defensive performance from Matt Nagy's defense, I think it will happen. Bears 20, Lions 13

Logan Lamorandier

In the first game without Matt Patricia as Lions head coach, things could look different.

Looking at the current talent on the Lions' roster, it’s still unlikely that the new coach will be able to make a complete turnaround so soon. In no way am I saying the Bears are some great team, but they do always play the Lions well. Patricia never was able to pull out a win against Chicago.

At this point, it wouldn’t hurt for the Lions to lose, and ultimately, I think they will. Bears 27, Lions 19

Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports

John Maakaron

Darrell Bevell is leading the Detroit Lions as the interim head coach. I, like many, am curious to see how the team responds to the adversity of the past 10 days.

Matt Patricia is gone, but this team is heading to Chicago with far too many injuries. Add to that, Detroit's deep threat Marvin Hall has been waived. There are no logical reasons for why Detroit wins this week. Bears 24, Lions 21

Adam Strozynski

Does Mitchell Trubisky lose for the first time ever to the Detroit Lions?

Does Detroit's defense look respectable with defensive coordinator Cory Undlin having full autonomy?

Do the Lions play up to their competition and look more free under interim head coach Darrell Bevell?

In short, I think the answer is yes to all the above.

Eight days removed from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn being rightfully dismissed from their positions and with a few more days of rest after a Thanksgiving Day blowout, the Lions should play with a high level of effort, as if they lost some weight off their back.

Gone is the pressure of playing for a coach that was not loved. Gone is the do-or-die approach to the season, as Patricia and Quinn were fighting for their jobs.

Instead, you now get a what-do-we-have-to-lose approach, at least for this week.

The Lions have a litany of injuries, and just released their most explosive wide receiver in Marvin Hall. But, the attitude and lack of pressure help this team eke out a close one against the Chicago Bears. Lions 21, Bears 17

More from SI All Lions:

D'Andre Swift Doubtful for Game against Bears

Podcast: Why Matt Patricia Failed in Detroit

Matthew Stafford Could Win Super Bowl with One Team in 2021

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Dan Orlovsky Shares Why Robert Saleh Should Be At Top of Lions List

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.