3 Players That Must Shine to Win against Chicago Bears

In order for the Detroit Lions to leave Soldier Field with a victory on Sunday, these three members of the roster must play at a high level.

1.) Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Detroit's talented second-year cornerback is going to want to perform better this week, after his worst performance of the season against the Houston Texans.

Oruwariye has been one of the bright spots in Detroit's flailing secondary.

With teammates Desmond Trufant and Jeff Okudah out this week, a solid performance from Oruwariye against Bears receiver Allen Robinson will help make Mitchell Trubisky's job that much harder.

It will be interesting to witness how defensive coordinator Cory Undlin designs the defense without former head coach Matt Patricia.

Lions supporters are hoping the defensive backs will finally be put in a position to succeed during the remaining five weeks of the regular season.

© Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

2.) Defensive end Romeo Okwara

One of the most head-scratching issues Detroit's defense has had over the past couple of seasons has been limiting the production of Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears quarterback has been highly successful against Detroit's defense the past two seasons. Trubisky even threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns at Ford Field during Week 1 this season.

If the defensive line is going to be productive on Sunday, Okwara must lead the charge.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

3.) Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Detroit's offense is still going to emphasize the running game. But, when Matthew Stafford is called upon, Jones Jr. will be the target he can rely upon the most.

Jones is a reliable wideout, and can keep the chains moving for Detroit's offense.

Last week against Houston, Jones secured six receptions for 48 yards.

If Detroit is going to put up points at Soldier Field, Jones is going to have to be the focal point of the offense, especially in the red zone.

