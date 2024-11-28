Lions Striving to End Thanksgiving Losing Streak
The Detroit Lions have an annual tradition of playing on Thanksgiving, but lately this has provided more sorrow than satisfaction for the fanbase.
Detroit has not won on the holiday since 2016, when it took down the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions have lost their last seven on Thanksgiving. This year, they're expected to buck that trend taking on the Chicago Bears.
The losing skid on the holiday has provided motivation for the Lions this year, as quarterback Jared Goff explained that finding a way to win will be paramount.
“I think it’s a big part of it. You find your edge every week on reasons you need the W, other than you just need the W. But yeah, that’s certainly one of them," Goff explained. "We haven’t won on Thanksgiving, I know since I’ve been here, I don’t know how much further before that. That’s a big thing. We play on Thanksgiving every year, our fans come every year and we want to get a W for them.”
Having quarterbacked the Lions in three separate Thanksgiving games to this point in his career, the veteran noted that ending up on the losing side can create a sour atmosphere for his family gatherings following the game.
“Yeah, it sucks when we lose. It certainly affects my mood," Goff said. "I don’t like being grumpy around family, no one does. But, you want to get this W. You want to win this game, and be able to enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner with your family. It would be my first time experiencing that here, and I want to do that.”
A big part of the Lions' motivation has been the dedication shown by their fanbase. Even with the holiday, fans still pack Ford Field to support the Lions. As a result, Goff and company are hoping to give back some joy with a victory.
“A ton," Goff explained. "I think just the fact that it’s still sold-out and so loud on Thanksgiving and having played on Thanksgiving for however long it is now, it’s a special thing to be a part, of and I’m glad to be a part of it this year.”
Wide receiver Jameson Williams has yet to experience a Thanksgiving win in his career, as Thursday will offer him a third opportunity to get one. After not playing in the game his rookie year while recovering from an injury, he made his first Thanksgiving appearance last year.
Now, he's hoping to get a victory in his second chance to suit up in the nationally televised matchup.
“It means a lot. We haven’t won one yet. I’ve been here three years, I didn’t get a chance to play in the first one. But, last year, we lost to Green Bay," Williams said. "So, we’re focused on going out there and getting the win for the city, bringing back the old times and getting a win on Thanksgiving for the city.”
Coach Dan Campbell is also looking for the first win on Thanksgiving in his tenure. As a result, there's a little bit of extra motivation for the team in its divisional showdown on Thursday.
“Yeah, there again, I kind of present it like – well, I think there’s two things. Number one, get a W, right and it’s a division win, that’s why this is huge," Campbell said. "Number two is because the players are going to get a couple of days off. So, they have family, friends in, it’d be nice to feel good about it when you’re with everybody because it’s just not real fun. It’s not real fun to be around. Ask my wife, she’ll tell you. Like that’s why she’s praying for a win big time, because she knows that I’m a bear when we don’t win. So, we all want it. It is long overdue, but we have to win to win.”
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said the losing streak on the holiday has been acknowledged, but he views the game as just another one on Detroit's schedule. There remains extra fire for the wideout to help push his team to victory, though, in order to snap the skid.
“I wouldn’t say we really talk about it, it’s kind of a known thing. Just like it was kind of known last year that we hadn’t made the playoffs in so long," St. Brown said. "We know we haven’t won on Thanksgiving in a while, we want to win. But, for us, it’s another game. Like it’s been this whole year, it’s one week at a time, that’s the biggest thing. This week’s a little shorter week, but it’s a big game for us. The Bears are a good team, got a good defense, so we’ve got to be ready. We definitely want to win on Thanksgiving.”