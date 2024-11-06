Lions Are 3.5-Point Favorites Against Texans
The Detroit Lions are currently 3.5-point road betting favorites against the Houston Texans, according to many popular sports books.
After defeating the Green Bay Packers, Detroit is seeking to go on the road and again earn a victory against an opponent that has a 6-3 record.
Detroit's 7-1 start and adding veteran defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline has given the fanbase added confidence the team's winning ways will continue.
After falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, the Lions have won six straight games.
“I think we’re a more mature team," Dan Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket. "Remember now, our vets are guys who have been here. The core of this team are guys who have been here for four years, and we’re adding on that. Kerby (Joseph) and those guys are becoming vets. We do things, we haven’t changed the way we do things over a number of years, we’re just getting more mature.
"We’re growing up. And these guys are able to just look at what’s right in front of them and focus on that," Campbell continued. "When you do that, most of the time you can alleviate some of the ups and downs that come with a season. Now that’s not perfect and there’s nothing easy about it. Honestly, the more you win, the harder it gets. But we’re in a good place right now.”
Game odds refresh periodically, and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Additional reading
1.) What They're Saying: Lions Are Trade Deadline Winners
2.) Predicting Lions' Final Nine Games of 2024 Season
3.) Dan Campbell Gives First Thoughts on Za'Darius Smith Trade