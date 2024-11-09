Lions Brian Branch Fined Following Packers Game
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch has been fined for an aggressive helmet-to-helmet hit against a Green Bay Packers wide receiver in Week 9.
It was the second occasion this season Branch was docked monies for actions deemed inappropriate within the field of play.
The former second-round pick was delivering what was deemed a late hit on Packers wideout Bo Melton midway through the second quarter at Lambeau Field.
Branch was docked $10,128 for the hit and an additional $10,128 for inappropriate conduct after being ejected.
After being notified he was no longer eligible to play in Week 9, Branch lost his cool and flipped the bird.
NFL senior vice president of officiating Perry Fewell told the designated pool reporter, Rob Demovsky, after the Packers game that the decision was made to eject Branch, after the hit was reviewed by league officials in New York.
"We reviewed all the angles, and we clearly felt that he had time and space to make a different choice, as the act was a flagrant foul," Fewell explained. "And he clearly had the opportunity to avoid the head and neck area."
This week, the talented defensive back apoligized and vowed not to behave in that manner ever again.
Branch expressed, "I apologize to everyone who seen that and that won't happen again."
After Detroit's Week 3 victory against the Cardinals, the 23-year-old was fined a total of $20,256 for two separate infractions.
