Lions Coaching Staff May Look Different Saturday

Several members of the Detroit Lions coaching staff may not be able to coach this Saturday

The Detroit Lions coaching staff may look entirely different this Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team announced on Tuesday that the practice facility was forced to close and the preparations took place remotely after a player and a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport, interim head coach Darrell Bevell and many of the team's defensive coaches have been identified as close contacts.

"The #Lions COVID-19 positives from yesterday left their coaching staff in a difficult situation. Almost all of their defensive staff members are considered close contacts, while interim coach Darrell Bevell is, too. DET is still determining who can coach this Saturday," Rapoport tweeted.

There is a strong likelihood Detroit's coaching staff will look different when Tom Brady and the talented Buccaneers offense visits Ford Field this Saturday.

The league may resort to postponing or cancelling the game, but are still working with Detroit to determine the best possible resolution to the issue presented.

