The Lions' defense was undoubtedly the Achilles' heel of a Detroit team that finished a dismal 3-12-1 a year ago.

The offense carried the team, as it went 3-4-1 with a healthy Matthew Stafford under center through the first nine weeks of the season. And it appears to be the strength of the team yet again, heading into the 2020 campaign.

So, where does that leave the defense, which badly needs to rebound if the organization desires to have any shot at making the postseason in Matt Patricia's third year as Lions head man?

First-year Detroit defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, who's never been a defensive coordinator in the NFL before, believes his unit is in a good place, with the franchise's season set to kick off this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

In fact, he believes there's no question that the defense will be a positive for the team in 2020.

"I obviously, I have nothing but confidence that this team, this defense, is going to help us win," Undlin said Tuesday during a video conference with Detroit media. "That's yet to be seen. But, from the spring, from my first day in this building, as I got introduced to some of the players and then met them (and) now that we've been back in training camp, I love this group of men. I wouldn't want anybody else in this building right now. You know, obviously, after the roster cuts -- and you lose some guys -- it's always hard. But, (I) feel really good about the roster that's been put together. And I wouldn't want anybody else on this team right now. That obviously could happen very quickly with injuries, and stuff like that, that goes on. But, I have nothing but the utmost confidence in this group of men."

If he is proven right and the defense ends up being a positive, he and Patricia will deserve a lot of credit, but so will Detroit general manager Bob Quinn.

He made a concerted effort to upgrade the defense this past offseason, drafting former Ohio State standout cornerback Jeff Okudah No. 3 overall and signing veterans like linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive back Desmond Trufant.

The play of Quinn's offseason acquisitions will go a long way toward dictating how successful Undlin is in his first year calling plays for Detroit's defense.

The defense ranked near the bottom in every major statistical category a season ago, including dead last in passing yards allowed per game (284.4 yards) and 31st in total yards allowed per contest (400.4).

So, if Undlin gets the defense to jump to the middle of the pack (15th-17th-ranked in all the major categories), he not only will look like a genius, but he will also -- and most importantly -- help the Lions become legit playoff contenders.

They've already got a top-10-12 offense with a healthy Stafford.

The defense is the lone area of the team capable of holding them back.

So, if Undlin turns it around, you suddenly have a postseason contender on your hands.

Sure, it's a lot easier said than done, though.

And as with anything pertaining to the Lions, it's best not to get your hopes up.

Because if you do, you'll more than likely have them shattered at season's end, when another season passes without a playoff appearance.

