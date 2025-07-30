Lions Rookie DE Has Chip on Shoulder, Dealing With Family Matter
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein would really like for his father to come to the United States and to be a part of his current football journey.
“It’s been hard. My dad is missing a lot. He missed my wedding, he’s never seen me play football," Hassanein told Fox 2 Detroit this week. "So, I just really want to do the best I can to bring him over here. I know we have to hire some lawyers and figure out the paperwork and the visa and all that, because it’s already got denied once. We need to figure out a way to bring him here, and I really want him to see me play because this is his dream.”
Cory Besch, Ahmed's brother, explained to Lions OnSI, "our dad (Hassanein Mahdy Hassanein) is in Egypt, but has a very unique situation that makes it difficult securing a visa for travel. He used to travel a lot for business back and forth for years, so there are some issues that require extra documentation so they can approve a visit for him. Unfortunately it’s not just a basic straightforward case or he would have already been here during his time in Boise."
While the efforts are being made to reunite his father with his family in the United States, the 2025 sixth-round pick is grateful his wife has completely uprooted from Idaho to join him in Detroit. After being married recently, his wife is now in town full time to support her new husband.
Hassanein expressed to Lions play-by-play voice Dan Miller he does currently possess a chip on his shoulder.
“Just being here in an NFL facility and being coached by NFL coaches is kind of unreal. It’s so meaningful and the coaches really pour into this. Man, I just want to do my best and take it one day at a time. I really, really, really want to prove myself," Hassanein said. "And prove myself to my teammates and my coaches, to my teammates back home, to Brad Holmes, to coach Dan why they picked me.
"I’ve also got a little bit of a chip on my shoulder. I’ve trained with so many guys, and I knew that I have a little more tick into that because I’ve only been playing this sport for seven years and I know what God has in store for me," Hassanein continued. "I saw all the EDGEs get drafted before me and I was just sitting there and watching and saying, ‘Okay, we’re gonna see who lasts in the league longer.’”
After any given play, the former Boise State Broncos defensive end is exhibiting his strong passion for the game.
“My next jump is really critiquing my game, really understanding what’s out there. It’s not just see ball, go get ball all the time. But also simplifying it at the same time and also having fun. A big thing for me, I love to have fun while I’m playing football," Hassanein explained. "I understand it’s my job, but that kind of takes the stress off me. I’m gonna do my job, I’m gonna run through somebody’s face and I’m just gonna go the best I can. If that’s not good enough, then that’s not good enough, I told my wife that. I was like, ‘I’m gonna give it all I’ve got, I’m gonna give it my best.’ And I feel like God rewards hard work, and I just work my tail off. I’m the guy that’s gonna go 100 percent in every drill, in every walkthrough, until coach tells me to slow down.”
He is taking all the extra media requests in stride and reverts to his faith when asked about his growing celebrity locally.