Lions Select Safety Dan Jackson in Seventh Round
A busy afternoon for the Detroit Lions on the third and final day of the NFL Draft continues.
After bolstering their offensive and defensive lines with earlier draft selections, the Lions picked safety Dan Jackson with the 230th overall selection in the seventh round.
According to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, "Overall, Jackson doesn’t have the high-end coverage skills desired at the position, but he is instinctive, tough and determined, and his stopwatch speed shows when working downhill. At the very least, his special teams impact will make it tough for an NFL coaching staff to cut him."
Jackson recorded 64 tackles, two for loss, and two interceptions last season for the Bulldogs. He began his career as a walk-on, and was a part of back-to-back national championship teams in his sophomore and junior seasons.
Detroit bypassed opportunities to trade back in the first round, sticking with the 28th overall selection to draft Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. However, the team was much more aggressive with its next three selections.
First, the Lions traded up to draft Jackson's teammate, Georgia offensive guard Tate Ratledge. Later on Day 2, Holmes packaged three third-round picks to trade up 32 spots to land Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
Entering the third and final day of the draft without a pick until the sixth round, Holmes ultimately packaged the 182nd and 228th picks to move up 11 spots to No. 171 overall. With the pick, the Lions drafted LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier.
The LSU offensive lineman was considered to be a top-100 prospect by many evaluators, but slipped into the fifth round and Detroit capitalized by trading up.
The Lions addressed their pass-rush unit in the sixth round, drafting Boise State's Ahmed Hassanein. Last season for the Broncos, Hassanein recorded 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.
Detroit next selects at pick No. 244 in the seventh round, barring any trades.
Lions 2025 Draft Selections
Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Round 2, pick 57: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
Round 3, pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Round 5, pick 171: Miles Frazier, OL, LSU
Round 6, pick 196: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
Round 7, pick 230: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
Remaining Picks
Round 7, pick 244