Lions Draw Shawn Hochuli for MNF Showdown against 49ers
The Detroit Lions' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers will be officiated by one of the more recognizable names in the world of NFL referees.
Shawn Hochuli, son of longtime former referee Ed Hochuli, will preside over Monday's game as the lead official. It will be the second Lions game he's worked this season, with the first being Detroit's win at Indianapolis on Nov. 12. In that game, a total of 15 flags were thrown, with 10 against the Colts and five against Detroit.
There have been double-digit flags thrown in all but one of the games he's reffed this season, and his crew has called at least 15 penalties on seven occasions. The most penalties called by his crew in a game this season was 20 in a Week 13 meeting between the Bengals and the Steelers.
Hochuli's crew ranks fourth in penalties this season with 202, with 48 penalties being dismissed to bring him to a grand total of 250 flags thrown. That number ranks third in the NFL. His most popular penalty is the false start, as he's called 50 of them. He's whistled teams for offensive holding 43 times, and defensive pass interference 13 times.
Hochuli has been a lead official since 2018, and has reffed one playoff game each of the last four seasons. Among the more notable games was the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the 2021 season, when the Rams would go on to win the Super Bowl.
As a lead official, Hochuli has reffed eight Lions games in his career. Detroit is 3-5 in those games, including 1-0 this season.
Hochuli's father, Ed, was a ref in the NFL for 28 seasons (1990-2017).
Additional reading
1.) Lions Waive Kwon Alexander
2.) Lions' Teddy Bridgewater Brings Insurance, Comfort as Playoffs Near
3.) Terrion Arnold Misses Thursday Practice, Kalif Raymond Returns