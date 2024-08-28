Lions Announce Initial 2024 Practice Squad Additions
The Detroit Lions have made several roster moves following the establishment of their initial 53-man roster.
General manager Brad Holmes' first look at the final roster left a spot available for a potential addition. They filled that slot by claiming Trevor Nowaske, who entered the league last season as an undrafted free agent for the Lions.
Part of the roster finalization process is also to assemble the practice squad, which Detroit took a step toward doing with the announcement of several practice squad additions.
Most notably, the Lions bolstered their receiver position by signing former Denver Broncos wideout Tim Patrick. Battered by injuries and unable to play over the last two seasons, Patrick had a strong showing in the preseason and has high upside.
According to reports, the plan is for Patrick to begin the year on the practice squad before eventually being elevated to the active roster. They also added veteran wideout Allen Robinson.
Defensive end Mitchell Agude was considered to be one of the players in serious consideration for a role on the defensive line. After he was waived Tuesday, he's set to return on the practice squad for the second consecutive year.
Undrafted offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun showed versatility along the interior of the offensive line. Detroit kept 10 offensive linemen, and he was one of the odd men out, but will return to continue his development in Motown.
Practice squad signings
LB Mitchell Agude
C Kingsley Eguakun
QB Jake Fromm
RB Jermar Jefferson
T Jamarco Jones
WR Tom Kennedy
TE James Mitchell
S C.J. Moore
DL Pat O'Connor
WR Tim Patrick
DL Kyle Peko
WR Allen Robinson
DL Chris Smith
DL Isaac Ukwu
TE Shane Zylstra