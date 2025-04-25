Lions Exercise Fifth-Year Option of Hutchinson, Williams
The Detroit Lions have exercised the fifth-year option of Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams, ensuring that they will be under contract through the 2026 season.
Hutchinson, as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will receive $19.872 million to remain under team control in 2026.
As the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams' fifth-year option is worth $15,493,000 in 2026.
Hutchinson emerged as one of the top defensive talents in the entire league in 2024, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors in September. He totaled 7.5 sacks in five games before suffering a season-ending injury.
Through his first three seasons, Hutchinson has recorded 28.5 sacks and four interceptions. Team president Rod Wood told fans at a recent luncheon that he expects Hutchinson to be around "for the long haul."
Williams enjoyed a breakout third season, as he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his NFL career. With game-changing speed, the Alabama product emerged as a serious weapon for the Lions' offense.
However, injuries and suspensions have been an unfortunate theme throughout his career. Williams was limited to seven games in his rookie season due to a knee injury suffered in college, and he served a four-game suspension to begin the 2023 season after violating the league's anti-gambling policy.
In his third season, Williams missed two games while serving a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.
Both players are still eligible to negotiate long-term contracts, with the fifth-year option simply giving them another year of team control. Hutchinson is a candidate to receive a lucrative extension that could be near the top of the defensive end market, which is currently headlined by Myles Garrett's $40 million AAV.
The Lions added to their defense on Thursday during the first night of the 2025 NFL draft, selecting defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.