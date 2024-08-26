Lions' 'Eyes Are Open' to DJ Reader Playing Against Rams
The Detroit Lions were able to have several of their injured players return to the practice field, following their preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dan Campbell noted DJ Reader participated in a 60 minute practice aimed to "push their heart rate a little."
After passing his physical, the veteran defensive lineman was removed from the PUP list Sunday and could potentially be available against the Rams in the season opener.
"I would love to say we're targeting that. We're just going to take it as it comes," said Campbell. "We thought we'd always said long term that we were kind of shooting for Tampa (Week 2). But our eyes are open. We're going to pay close attention and see how he does, how he feels and kind of go from there, if it's sooner."
Reader is still recovering from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered late last season. It is the second time in his career he has suffered this injury.
Detroit's fourth-year head coach also indicated Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Kevin Zeitler, Terrion Arnold, Malcolm Rodriguez and Carlton Davis were also able to participate.
"Everybody was out there that we talked about, that I mentioned. Man, it was good to have them out there, too. It was. We got them out. It was about an hour. We let them compete against each other, a couple of team periods, individual so guys can get worked in," Campbell explained. "It was just kind of pushing their heart rate a little bit, but it was good.
"It was good just to see like Laporta out there, part of the flow, and Gibbs. Rodrigo worked in, Zeitler's out there. And Reader. Even though it's a walkthrough and individual, just to have him out there -- he is a big man. He's a big man," Campbell commented further. "He and Mac (Alim McNeill) over there together. Mac's going to need to do more squats, right, if he wants to keep up with Reader. It's a good looking crew. It's good to have all our guys working together. Arnold was back out there."