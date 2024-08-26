Lions to Place Moseley on IR, Keep Mahogany on NFI List
The Detroit Lions are placing cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve and keeping Christian Mahogany on the Non-Football Illness list according to reports Monday. These were the first two roster moves made by the team ahead of the cutdown deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Moseley suffered a torn pec in the Lions' first of two joint practices with the New York Giants. That injury is one that requires long-term recovery, and he is out indefinitely.
The Lions do not have a timetable for his return, but expect his absence to be lengthy. With new NFL rules, teams can place up to two players on injured reserve prior to roster cuts and deem them eligible to return. Previously, players who were placed on injured reserve prior to roster cuts were out for the season or had to be released with an injury settlement before returning to the team.
It was an unfortunate development for Moseley, who has suffered season-ending injuries in each of the previous two seasons. He had worked back from the latest, a torn ACL suffered in Week 5 last year against Carolina, to put himself in a position to compete for a starting role in Detroit's new-look secondary.
He was competing for the starting nickel cornerback spot with Amik Robertson and Ennis Rakestraw, among others.
Mahogany, meanwhile, has been sidelined for the duration of training camp. He missed the first three weeks with an illness, and just recently returned to the facility. Since returning, he has been working with the strength staff to get back into playing shape.
By remaining on NFI, Mahogany will be out for the first four games but is eligible to return ahead after Detroit's Week 5 bye.