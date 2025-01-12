Lions Fans Love Amon-Ra St. Brown Snow Sculpture
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's upside down touchdown celebration has been recreated in a varietey of ways lately.
Recently, a drone show held in Windsor, Ontario paid homage to the touchdown celebration that occurred this season on the road at Lambeu Field against the Green Bay Packers.
Over the weekend, Lions fans became enamored and mesmerized by a snow sculpture that a fan created outside of his home in Harrison Township, Michigan.
Real estate agent Jamison Agnello has been known to create some unique sculptures in the winter months outside of his home.
According to MLive, "Agnello and his family built the 7 foot tall St. Brown snow sculpture on Saturday, January 11 to reflect his upside down touchdown pose celebration during the November 3rd, 2024 game against the Packers."
Agnello credited coach Dan Campbell and the roster for their success the last couple of season.
“These last couple of years, just watching coach Dan Campbell get these guys so excited and playing beyond their limits or just exceeding what people expected, it’s just amazing and it’s infectious.”
In the past 24 hours, several residents have stopped by the home to snap a photograph of the detailed and creative sculpture.
“I never thought I would have done a football player out front," Agnello said. "The type of stuff I do are Disney characters or animals. We expect neighbors to come by, but there have been a lot of others already stopping over for a look.”
