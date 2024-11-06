Lions Giving Za'Darius Smith Two Days Off After Trade
The Detroit Lions have already given their first assignment to newly acquired defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
After making the deal to add the veteran, coach Dan Campbell said Smith will be tasked with taking the next two days to refresh before reporting to the team's Allen Park facility on Friday.
“We gave him a couple days off," Campbell said. "He’ll be back Friday, and we’ll see where it’s at there.”
Smith, 32, was acquired Tuesday at the trade deadline. He had suited up in all nine games this season for the Cleveland Browns, who were entering their bye week when the deal was made.
As a result, Campbell is allowing the defender to refresh and utilize some of the time that was designated off for his former team before joining the team Friday. It is expected that Friday will allow for the Lions to make a decision on his status and role for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
“There’s certainly a place to use him. We’ll see what it is when he gets back on Friday. I thought that was important," Campbell said. "He’s been in this league a while, and they were actually just going on their bye week when he got the call from us and everything got done. Let him do what he needs to do, refresh, get back here Friday.”
Campbell expects Smith to be embraced by the core of the team as they gear up for the stretch run of the regular season. He anticipates the move generating a good fit within Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.
Additionally, he sees Smith as a good piece for the team's culture.
“I think our guys are pretty good about — they trust us enough to know, if we’re making a move or not making a move, it’s for the best of the team. They know where we’re at," Campbell explained. "The core of this team, we’ve been together four years. I think they’re good with, ‘Hey man, if we’re bringing someone in, we need him, he’s gonna fit. If not, then we’re good with what we’ve got, these are our guys, and we go to war.’ I know they’ll embrace Za’Darius. He’s gonna fit in to what we do, who we are. I know that. The guys are gonna love him, and I think it’s gonna be a good fit.
The Lions' coach, as well as the front office, have always pushed back against the narrative of being one player away from winning a championship. As a result, they don't view Smith as a player that can push them over the top. Rather, he is expected to compliment the array of players around him.
“You don’t ever know that, and that’s why you’ve got to be careful with the ‘one player away.’ I don’t think that exists, necessarily," Campbell said. "Now, can it help and can it balance things out? Yes. But you do the ‘one player away,’ and all of a sudden the one player away got hurt. I do think it can balance things out, and it does allieviate pressure in some areas. And it helps us spread the load through that defense.”
Campbell spoke to Smith after the trade, and shared that he was impressed with his initial conversation along with what he's heard about the player across the league.
“He was fired up. He’s excited to be here, he’s ready to go. He said everything that you would want to hear," Campbell said. "He’s gonna give it everything he’s got and he wants to help us win. And whatever we ask him to do, he’ll do.”