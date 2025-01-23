Lions GM Feels Team 'Very Close' to Winning Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions have been on a steady, upward trajectory since the 2021 season.
General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have built a team that is capable of making a deep run in the postseason.
Unfortunately, seeds of doubt may begin to creep in after another disappointing loss in the postseason.
Since the team first stepped foot on the field after the 2024 draft, the goal was to win the Super Bowl this season.
Holmes expressed at his season-ending media session the organization will continue to build, following the plan that saw the team win 15 regular season games in 2024.
“I just think that we just stay the course and keep building like we’ve been. I do think that we’re very close," said Holmes. "I thought we were very close last year, but nothing’s gonna kind of alter what our approach has been in terms of trying to continue to improve and keep building. But obviously I do think we’re very close, obviously feel really good about this season. Fell short, but we’re gonna stay committed to the process.”
Many on the outside may call for the team to ditch their approach in favor of a more aggressive one.
Despite appearing in the postseason for two consecutive seasons and falling short against the 49ers and Commanders, Holmes and the personnel department do not appear in a rush to unload all of their draft picks to acquire talented veteran players.
Heading into a crucial offseason for the organization, Holmes appears committed to the same process that identies players and coaches that fit the newly established culture.
Outside of free agency and the draft, Holmes and Campbell must also conduct interviews to determine who will take over for members of the coaching staff who have departed for other teams.
Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have already been hired to become head coaches, while defensive line coach Terrell Williams is now the defensive coordinators of the New England Patriots.
“Obviously it sucks, it’s humbling, but no overreaction. Honestly, there’s nothing else to do but get back to work. You guys have heard me talk about trying to battle recency bias and not being a prisoner of the moment," said Holmes. "We just fell short. It wasn’t our day, but I don’t think you can be a prisoner of the moment and just make all these crazy, wholesale changes.
"We’ll assess and evolve like we always do every year, and we’ll look to improve there, but there is nothing else to do but get back to work," Holmes continued. "That’s what we’ve been saying since day one, it’s all about the work, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”