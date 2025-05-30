Notes: Lions Have NFL's 11th-Best QB-HC Duo
Dan Campbell and Jared Goff have become two extremely popular figures in Detroit sports for their respective roles in the Lions' rise from last place to first in the NFC North.
Both arrived in Detroit in 2021. After a turbulent first season, their partnership has driven the team as they've won back-to-back division titles in the NFC North and have asserted themselves as one of the best in the league.
Last season, Campbell finished second in Coach of the Year voting while Goff finished fifth in MVP. In a historic season for the organization, they were the force behind a team that set the new franchise record for wins with 15.
In a recent ranking of head coach and quarterback tandems, the pairing of Campbell and Goff finished just outside the top-10. They ranked 11th, with Kansas City topping the list and the Philadelphia Eagles ranking just one spot ahead of the Lions.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame explained that Goff's playoff struggles in the Divisional Round loss to Washington is cause for concern, and it may have been the reason the duo finished just outside the top-10.
"Campbell and Goff could easily move up with successful campaigns," Verderame wrote. "The Lions have been terrific over the past two seasons, but playoff failures have clouded their regular seasons. Goff threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns but tossed three interceptions in a playoff loss to Washington. For Detroit, the only thing that matters now is winning in the postseason."
