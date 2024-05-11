Lions Hope Mathieu Betts 'Gets 18 Sacks' Like in CFL
The Detroit Lions are hoping Mathieu Betts is able to build upon the success he experienced playing in the CFL.
Playing for the B.C. Lions, Betts, who spent time with the Chicago Bears in 2019, secured 18 sacks and earned the 2023 Most Outstanding Defensive Player award.
Multiple NFL teams were reportedly interested in his services, but the 29-year-old's comfort level with the Lions organization made it an easy decision regarding his football future.
"The way they talked about the team, the way they were doing things reminded me a lot of last year in the CFL, with B.C, with the Lions. I felt they were doing the right things here and I wanted to be part of it," said Betts, via The Detroit News.
Last season, Detroit's defensive line was not able to sack the quarterback at the level needed to rank in the top half of the league.
While pressures came from Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and a group of role players, Detroit's front office is hoping the offseason additions in free agency and in the draft boost the pass-rush statistics this upcoming season.
"The best thing about him, when you watch him on tape, and it is what is, it's the CFL, the guy wins, the guy gets to the quarterback. It's going to be exciting to see when he starts going against NFL guys, to see how he plays," assistant general manager Ray Agnew told reporters prior to the start of rookie minicamp. "That's the only chance you'll have to judge him as a player. I hope he gets 18 sacks, like he did in the CFL."
