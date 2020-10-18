Two cornerbacks that were picked in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL Draft will take the field this afternoon when the Lions and Jaguars square off in their Week 6 contest.

I'm talking about Detroit's Jeff Okudah (No. 3 overall pick) and Jacksonville's CJ Henderson (No. 9 overall).

So far, the results say that Henderson has outplayed the Lions' first-round pick, and he has a big test this week in going up against Detroit No. 1 wideout Kenny Golladay.

Golladay has been the recipient of multiple red-zone targets, and has produced a touchdown in each of the two games he's played in this year.

And he's got a tasty matchup against the rookie Henderson and a Jaguars secondary that has permitted 18 deep receptions through five games -- tied for sixth-most in the NFL.

It should bode well for the fourth-year receiver, who's one of the best deep-ball pass-catchers in the entire league.

Also, working in the favor of Golladay and Detroit's passing attack is the fact that Jacksonville's defense has allowed the fourth-most passing yards and has allowed opposing passers to complete 75.8 percent of their throws -- the highest rate in the NFL.

If Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is wise, his gameplan should consist of Matthew Stafford throwing it deep to Golladay early and often.

Expect the Northern Illinois product to consistently win his one-on-one battle with Henderson Sunday.

