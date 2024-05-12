Lions' Key Position Battles
The Detroit Lions have stocked up on depth in anticipation for a deep playoff run in 2024.
General manager Brad Holmes has drastically improved the team's roster since taking over, and he and Dan Campbell have revitalized a winning culture centered around competition up and down the roster.
It will be no different in 2024, as the team will have position battles across the depth chart in the months leading up to the start of the regular season.
Here are five key position battles facing the Lions heading into the 2024 season.
Defensive end
Competitors: Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal, John Cominsky, James Houston, Mathieu Betts
This battle is currently wide open. The Lions brought in Davenport to offer as a compliment to Aidan Hutchinson, but he has struggled with injuries throughout his career. James Houston is back after missing most of last year with an injury and would be a difference-maker if he can rediscover his 2022 form.
Paschal, meanwhile, is one to watch. He finished last season strong and has an affinity for stopping the run. If he can bring more to the table as a pass-rusher, he would be a great fit who could turn into an every down player.
Cominsky's role diminished at points last season and may need a strong training camp to cement a large demand on this year's team. Betts, meanwhile, is a player the Lions are taking a chance on after he excelled in the CFL.
WR3
Competitors: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green
The Lions have one of the league's best slot receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and an emerging talent in Jameson Williams to potentially lock up the top two spots. While Williams still has plenty to prove, early inclinations from the Lions are that he continues to impress heading into his third season.
As a result, the third wide receiver position continues to be one that is highly debated. The wide receiver position is one that many believe the Lions need to address, however the team passed on drafting one and have done little to bolsted the group outside of signing undrafted free agents.
Because of this, Peoples-Jones and Raymond are the leaders in the clubhouse currently. Peoples-Jones fits the more natural prototype of an outside receiver. However, the smaller Raymond is mighty-versatile and does a number of things well.
Both players are reliable targets who have potential to fit nicely in the Lions' offense. The winner of this battle could hold the key to success as a secondary option for Jared Goff. Green could also factor in if he takes a jump in year two.
LB
Competitors: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez
Alex Anzalone has one of the team's linebacker spots locked down, but the second is up for grabs. Jack Campbell was the heir apparent when drafted 18th overall last year, but that lit a fire under Derrick Barnes that propelled the Purdue product to a career year.
Now, both players are back and motivated to continue helping the Lions' defense. Campbell had an encouraging finish to the season, so optimism is high regarding his future at the position. However, Barnes isn't going to go away lightly.
Both players could see the field together in certain packages, but many of Detroit's nickel, man-to-man coverage sets call for an extra defensive back at the expense of a linebacker. Campbell is looking to make good on his potential, while Barnes is facing the urgency of the final year of his rookie deal.
This battle should be entertaining, as both players are coming off encouraging campaigns.
Cornerback
Competitors: Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw
A complete overhaul of the secondary has led the Lions to a competition featuring four new faces. In what was their worst area a year ago, the Lions now are stocked with talent.
Davis is the front-runner to be the team's CB1, as they acquired him in a trade and he has the most proven experience. Robertson has put forth an encouraging start to his career, while Arnold and Rakestraw are both rookies.
With Davis' veteran prowess, he seems likely to start against opposing top wideouts early in the year. Arnold has the mentality to also be a difference-maker in the secondary in his first NFL campaign. Yet, Robertson brings a fighter's mentality and Rakestraw plays bigger than his size would indicate.
This battle could define the Lions' defensive success next season, and the organization has given itself plenty of talented pieces to work with.
Kicker
Competitors: Michael Badgley, James Turner
The Lions vowed to have a kicking competition this season, and it's exactly what they have in Michael Badgley and James Turner.
Badgley, the incumbent, will battle against the UDFA out of Michigan, Turner. Though Turner isn't heralded for having a big leg, he does have the consistency desired of a professional kicker. Badgley, meanwhile, has a bigger leg and has been consistent during his time with the Lions.
With the Lions' affinity for trying to convert fourth-downs with their offense, the Lions still need a reliable kicking option. This battle could last throughout the preseason.