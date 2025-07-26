Lions Late-Round Pick Is Making Strong Training Camp Statement
The Detroit Lions have a trio of young wide receivers making strong statements in training camp, and right in the middle of the action is 2025 seventh-round pick Dominic Lovett.
Drafted 244th overall, Lovett waited until the late stages of the draft to hear his name called. While he doesn't have the long list of players at his position drafted ahead of him memorized in the same vein of Lions veteran Amon-Ra St. Brown, the pain of waiting so long to hear his name called is the gas fueling his engine as he looks to earn a roster spot in 2025.
“It did hurt, a little bit. But that pain, I just turned into fuel because now that we’re out here, the draft’s over with now," Lovett said after practice Saturday. "You can’t keep looking in the rearview mirror, you’ve just got to keep looking forward. You’ve just got to keep taking steps.”
Standing 5-foot-10, Lovett has the frame of a slot-exclusive wide receiver and was viewed that way by many analysts in the pre-draft process. However, he's shown early in training camp that he can offer much more to the team.
He had an impressive catch in the red-zone portion of Saturday's practice, and has demonstrated sharp route-running throughout his early opportunities in camp. The Georgia product is also showing that he's willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field, as he's participated in several special teams periods.
“I just like that it gives me another opportunity to play football," Lovett explained. "I want to be out there in the field as much as I can, I just want to help the team. So wherever he puts me, I’m gonna do it to the best of my ability. Gunner, returner, L5, L4 (positions on kickoff), wherever he puts me, own my assignment.”
There's a natural connection between Lovett and Amon-Ra St. Brown, as both were receivers drafted on the third-day of their respective drafts. This in mind, St. Brown has been intrigued by Lovett's performance early in camp.
"It's always nice to see, not like a duplicate of me, but you kind of can see yourself in a young guy. Drafted late," St. Brown said. "Wants to make the team, is doing everything he can to make the team, is making plays, competing."
Playing with a chip
As is usually the case with late-round picks, Lovett does possess a chip on his shoulder. He's out to win his daily reps, and by doing so make a case at not just a roster spot, but a contributing role as well.
In the process, he's willing to learn from just about anyone in the locker room who is willing to offer some sort of input.
“The chip on my shoulder is — I’m just a competitor. I just like to compete. I don’t like losing, but I can accept a loss if I gave it my all," Lovett said. "Whoever beat me, just being a sponge and ask them techniques that can help me get the best of him while also getting him better. Really, I’m just a competitor. I keep putting one foot in front of the other. Every day, my biggest thing, biggest chip is to keep getting better. One step, finding stuff to focus on for this day, and then get better at it and keep growing.”
The rookie has a big picture view, and admitted that he was simply grateful to be drafted rather than being upset or feeling overlooked. Because Detroit gave him the opportunity, he's excited to give his best toward contributing.
Lovett also has made it a point of pride to be a sponge, taking in all sorts of advice from veterans on both sides of the ball.
“Everybody wants to go first-round, but honestly when it came down to it, I was just glad that my name came across the screen. I was just glad that I was one of the 260 that got called," Lovett explained. "And then, with the Lions’ organization, calling me and taking a chance on me, that’s all I really needed because I love to play football. When I got the opportunity, I was jumping for joy. Every day that I’m in the building, I’m trying to learn from the vets, how they go about their recovery. How they go about taking notes, what do they do on their off days? Just being a sponge in every which way I can.”