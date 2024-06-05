Lions' Levi Onwuzurike Has Had Solid Spring, Bulked Up
The Detroit Lions haven't given up on Levi Onwuzurike.
The 2021 second-round pick has struggled to make a consistent impact since his rookie year, as injuries have hindered his progress. He missed all of his second year, then struggled to return to form last year.
With his back healing, the defender is able to use his whole body and has bulked up as a result.
“Yeah, it limits you. Your back separates your lower body and upper body," Onwuzurike explained. "So the best way I can explain it is now everything’s moving together as one. Speed to power, my whole body feels like all one, all together.”
While nothing is guaranteed this early in the year, as the team is two practices into mandatory minicamp, the Washington product appears to making strides now that he's fully healthy and on the field for the Lions' defense.
"Listen, every time we get in this, I hate talking about -- I just want to be careful because we’re not in pads. I just want to reiterate that," Campbell explained. "But Levi is having a really good spring. (Josh) Paschal is too, but Levi, because of where he’s come from and all he’s had to deal with. He’s continued to rehab, he’s continued to train his body, he’s put on weight because his back can handle it now. We got him through last year to where he’s able to bank some reps. And he’s having a really good spring. So I like where both of those players are at right now.”
The defender has overcome plenty, including the back injury that sidelined him for all of 2022. However, this offseason he admitted that he feels comfortable and healthy while adding good weight, up to 300 from around 285, to help him be a bigger part of the defense.
While he appreciated the sentiments from Campbell, he acknowledged that there will be more work to be done when training camp comes around.
“It’s no pads, so take it with a grain of salt," Onwuzurike explained. "But I think I’ve done what I worked out in my offseason to do. I think I’ve came out and I’ve made my plays. I think I could’ve done better, 100 percent. For sure could’ve done better. But once again, we’re not in pads so you can’t really review this.”
Defensive versatility
Because Onwuzurike has been limited to just 10 games over the last two years, it has been tough for him to create a firm impression of his skill set.
However, his confidence in his abilities has not been hindered despite lengthy absences. With the 2024 campaign being the final of his rookie contract, there's an added opportunity for him to showcase his worth to the Lions.
“I know what I can do, I for sure know what I can do," Onwuzurike said. "Now that I’m healthy and I get to work out whenever I want, I know I’ve got my bag and I’ve got my duffel. I know what I can do, I’ve just gotta do it. That’s it.”
In order to maximize the defensive personnel, Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have experimented with playing players such as rookie Mekhi Wingo and the fourth-year Washington product in a number of alignments along the line.
"Terrell’s done a great job and A.G. of, the more flexibility we have up front, that helps us on game day. I know Wingo’s a young guy, but he’s one, Levi’s one," Campbell said. "Put him outside on the big end on some things. And so the more we can do with those, they just do. They allow you to bring one less if you need to up front because those guys can do multiple jobs.”
By adding this versatility, it can increase the value of players to the coaching staff when it comes to roster decisions on game day. The fourth-year defender has bought in and hopes to maximize his opportunities.
“Yeah, for sure. You want to take all the opportunities you can," Onwuzurike said. "The more you can play, the more spots you can play, the more you’ll get out there. And I played it in high school, so I’ve kind of got it in my system.”