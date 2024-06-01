Lions Linked to Bengals' Tee Higgins in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Among the biggest areas that national pundits believe the Detroit Lions can improve is at the wide receiver position.
General manager Brad Holmes has been quiet at the position, allowing Josh Reynolds to sign with the Denver Broncos while re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones to a one-year deal. The Lions did not target a wideout in the Draft and have yet to make a big addition at the position.
However, the team could still pull off a stunner within this offseason. Tee Higgins, who has emerged as a top wideout for the Cincinnati Bengals, has requested a trade this offseason and remains without a long-term contract.
As a result, the Lions were recently named amongst five teams that could trade for Higgins by Bleacher Report's Maurice Morton. In the hypothetical trade, the Lions acquired Higgins in exchange for 2025 second and fourth round picks.
"The Detroit Lions shouldn't take their foot off the gas after an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, not with $31 million in cap space," Morton wrote. "They have just opened their Super Bowl window with a top-five scoring offense. Perhaps they can advance a little further in the playoffs with, arguably, the NFL's best passing offense. Detroit's opponents would have a difficult task in countering the No. 2 aerial attack from the previous year plus Higgins, who would also bolster a shallow receiver group."
Higgins would be an intriguing addition to the Lions' offense, as brings size that the unit currently lacks. Through four NFL seasons, Higgins has logged 3,684 receiving yards with 24 touchdowns.
The proven talent would be a nice complimentary piece to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has become one of the league's best slot receivers, and potential budding star Jameson Williams. Additionally, Peoples-Jones and Kalif Raymond are expected to contribute at points in 2024.
As it stands, Williams appears primed for a bigger role. There is a healthy skepticism surrounding him, as he caught just 25 passes across 18 regular season games in two years.
Additional reading
1.) Everyone Is Saying Troy Weaver Was Worse GM Than Lions Matt Millen
2.) Dan Campbell Explains When 'Sacks Aren't That Big of a Deal'