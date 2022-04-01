Mock Draft Roundup: Georgia's Travon Walker Emerges as Favorite at No. 2

This week's roundup of mock drafts sees pundits largely projecting the Detroit Lions to select Travon Walker or Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick.

It's time for the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup.

Over the last week, Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker has emerged as a popular pick for the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall selection.

Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 2 and No. 32 overall in their latest mock drafts, starting with the No. 2 pick.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson is currently being mocked by the following:

Brian Bosarge (Draft Countdown), Matthew Freedman (FantasyPros.com), Joe Broback (Pro Football Network), Mark Schofield (Touchdown Wire), Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire), Zack Patraw (Sports Illustrated)

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Thibodeaux is presently being mocked by the following:

Austin Gayle (Pro Football Focus), Schuyler Callihan (SI All Panthers), Brentley Weissman (The Draft Network)

As Weissman pens,

"There have been some rumors that Detroit could fall in love with a quarterback and take one here but I simply don’t see a player worthy of this high of a selection at the quarterback position this year. The Lions need to continue loading up on their defensive front and adding a player like Kayvon Thibodeaux just makes too much sense. Thibodeaux is a rare athlete with excellent burst and explosiveness. He is able to win with speed or power and has the flexibility and bend to be a double-digit sack player in his rookie year."

Defensive lineman Travon Walker, Georgia

Walker is presently being mocked by the following:

Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball.com), Luke Easterling (Draftwire), John Shipley (SI Jaguar Report), Bucky Brooks (NFL.com), Ralph Vacchiano (SNY), Will Brinson (CBS Sports), Mike Fanelli (FantasyPros.com), Eric Edholm (Yahoo Sports), Kevin Hanson (Sports Illustrated), Justin Rogers (The Detroit News), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Nate Davis (USA Today), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

As Edwards writes,

"Georgia did not use Walker as a traditional pass rusher. They rarely sent their defensive linemen vertically but rather created confusion through stunts. In terms of size and athletic testing, Walker is a prospect rarely seen coming into the NFL. Teams will be taking a chance on what he could become but the ceiling is very high."

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis is presently being mocked by the following:

James Fragoza (Pro Football Network), Dalton Miller (Pro Football Network), Calvin Watkins (The Dallas Morning News), Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today), Kevin Hanson (SI; trade lands Lions No. 16 overall pick from Eagles), Bleacher Report, Christian Booher (SI All Lions), Damian Parson (The Draft Network), Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network), Derrik Klassen (Football Outsiders), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)

As Hanson writes,

"If he reaches his full potential, no quarterback in this year’s draft class has as much upside as Willis. While he needs to improve his consistency as a passer, the ball jumps out of his hands, and he’s dynamic as a rusher. Since the Lions had the opportunity to coach Willis at the Senior Bowl, they have unique insights about him as a prospect. Willis could sit for a season to help ease his adjustment to the NFL before taking the reins, because the Lions can go into 2022 with Jared Goff (who has a potential out in ’23)."

Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Hamilton is currently being projected by the following:

Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com), Christian D'Andrea (USA Today's For The Win), Drafttek.com, Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown)

Let's turn our attention now to who the draft pundits have projected for Detroit at No. 32.

Quarterback Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis is presently being projected by the following:

John Shipley (SI Jaguar Report)

© Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Tolbert is currently being mocked by the following:

Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network)

As Mellor writes,

"Despite signing a trio of receivers in free agency, the Detroit Lions lack a true playmaker at the position opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown. Now, Willis has a shiny new target to find in the passing game, and Jalen Tolbert has — by far — the best quarterback he’s ever had throwing to him. Tolbert won the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year a season ago after he single-handedly rewrote the South Alabama record book. He’s a dynamic receiver who can play all over the field, win with his speed, routes, and hands, as well as rack up the yards after the catch."

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Ebiketie is currently being mocked by the following:

Bucky Brooks (NFL.com)

Safety Lewis Cine, Georgia

Cine is presently being mocked by the following:

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today), Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball.com), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)

As Edwards opines,

"Cine tested off the charts at the NFL Combine. With what he has shown on tape, plus those athletic testing numbers, some team is going to feel comfortable taking him in the first round. Detroit is just looking to get the best players in the building and they have now plucked two from the National Champion Bulldogs."

Offensive lineman Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Green is presently being mocked by the following:

Will Brinson (CBS Sports)

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo is presently being mocked by the following:

Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com), James Fragoza (Pro Football Network), Bleacher Report, Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Derrik Klassen (Football Outsiders), Jack Borowsky (Sports Illustrated)

Safety Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Brisker is presently being mocked by the following:

Justin Rogers (The Detroit News), Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire)

Safety Daxton Hill, Michigan

Hill is presently being projected by the following:

Calvin Watkins (The Dallas Morning News), Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Nate Davis (USA Today)

Quarterback Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Ridder is presently being mocked by the following:

Joe Broback (Pro Football Network)

Linebacker Devin Lloyd, Utah

Lloyd is presently being projected by the following:

Eric Edholm (Yahoo Sports), Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)

Wide receiver Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Watson is presently being mocked by the following:

Damian Parson (The Draft Network)

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Burks is currently being projected by the following:

Dalton Miller (Pro Football Network), Mike Fanelli (FantasyPros.com), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus)

As Miller writes,

"Treylon Burks‘ stock seemed to be going up for some time before the NFL Combine brought it back down to where it had originally been. He has the frame and game to be a menace for the Lions. Detroit can get him the ball in creative ways, and they can even use him to supplement what was already a decent rushing attack in 2021."

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett is presently being projected by the following:

Brian Bosarge (Draft Countdown), Drafttek.com

Quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Corral is currently being mocked by the following:

Christian D'Andrea (USA Today's For The Win), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Mark Schofield (Touchdown Wire)

As Wilson pens,

"Corral is our QB1 but we know he's not for everybody. That said, he fits the profile of what the QB position is evolving into -- he's athletic, has a strong arm, and is tough. In Detroit, he can ease into the role since veteran Jared Goff is expected to start the season under center."

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean is presently being mocked by the following:

Austin Gayle (Pro Football Focus), Brentley Weissman (The Draft Network), Schuyler Callihan (SI All Panthers), Matthew Freedman (FantasyPros.com), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Christian Booher (SI All Lions), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Zack Patraw (SI)