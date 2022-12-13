Lions Select Michigan CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense came up big against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Defensively came up big, obviously in the red zone limited points and one of our goals was to shut down (Dalvin) Cook," said Dan Campbell. "We know how dynamic of a runner he is, but 15 carries, 23 yards, one-and-a-half-yard average, that’s about as good as you’re going to do against a guy like that. I mean you’d be lucky to do that against him, so our defense really stepped up."

With Aaron Glenn's defense turning the corner, adding more high-end talent can only bode well for the future of the franchise.

In the latest Draft Network mock draft, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is selecting at No. 4 overall (via the Rams) and at No. 15 overall.

With the No. 4 pick overall, the team added Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Will Anderson Jr.

"Will Anderson Jr. is arguably the best player in this year’s draft and for the Lions to be able to get him here is an absolute steal," writer Keith Sanchez explained. "Aidan Hutchinson has flashed some high-level plays this year, but it is evident he still needs someone on the other side to balance things out. Anderson and Hutchinson combined will give the Lions a special 1-2 punch on the edge and help turn this defense around."

With the second of two first-round picks, Detroit will look to bolster its secondary, by drafting Michigan Wolverines cornerback DJ Turner.

"This Lions’ offense has proven to be the strong point of this team and is one of the main reasons why they are competitive in games. However, the Lions’ defense has been bad for most of the year, causing the team to lose very winnable games,' Sanchez writes. "With their second pick in this NFL mock draft, the Lions add another corner to the mix and select DJ Turner. Turner is an athletic player that can play man-to-man or zone and should step right in and become a starter to help upgrade this Lions secondary."