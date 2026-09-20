What Caleb Williams Injury Means for Detroit Lions

A major injury has sent a ripple effect across the NFC North.

On Sunday, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams went down with a non-contact injury while scrambling in the red-zone and left the game against the Minnesota Vikings. He did not return, and reports indicated that he suffered a hamstring injury.

The injury is a devastating development for the Bears, who are the reigning division champions. Additionally, it alters the trajectory of the division for other teams like the Detroit Lions as the Bears will be competing with a backup quarterback in Tyson Bagent for the foreseeable future.

The Bears appear to have confidence in Bagent, as they signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract extension prior to last season. Now in his fourth season, Bagent has appeared in 13 games including four starts through his career after landing with the Bears as an undrafted free agent.

Bagent attempted to rally the Bears back on their final drive of Sunday's game, but was ultimately sacked by Minnesota's Dallas Turner as time expired to end the 9-3 decision in favor of the Vikings.

Through two weeks, the Minnesota Vikings lead the division at 2-0 with wins over the Green Bay Packers and Bears. Behind them, the Lions, Packers and Bears are all 1-1. Detroit and Chicago both suffered Week 2 losses, while the Packers defeated the New York Jets in overtime to even their record.

The injury to Williams is extremely detrimental to the Bears. Through Week 1, the Bears looked the part of perhaps the NFL's best offense as they put up 59 points in a dominant win over the Carolina Panthers.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has greatly benefitted from the hiring of former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson last year. In Johnson's first year, Williams improved greatly from a difficult rookie year and helped lead the Bears to the NFC North title and a Wild Card victory in the playoffs.

His performance carried over into Week 1 of the 2026 season, where he fueled the Bears to 59 points and made an early statement with the Bears aspiring to be one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses.

However, on a rainy afternoon at Soldier Field, the Bears were slowed by the Vikings defense. The elements made it difficult for the team to maintain its level of explosiveness, and as a result they came up short.

Detroit will not play the Bears until Thanksgiving, so the quarterback situation should be clearer for Chicago by then. However, they will now be tasked with trying to handle a strenuous schedule with a backup quarterback for the time being.

Four of the Bears' next six games will be against teams who made the playoffs last season, including a home game against the Eagles in Week 3, a road game against the Packers in Week 5 and primetime games against the Patriots and at the Seahawks before and after their bye week.

With Williams potentially sidelined for the next several games, the Lions have an opportunity to climb into the divisional race with a strong showing over the next several weeks. Though their meetings with the Bears won't be until later in the season, Williams' injury has the potential to alter the way the NFC North shakes out in the 2026 season.