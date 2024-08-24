Lions 'Not Too Sure' on Ifeatu Melifonwu's Timeline, Injury Updates
The Detroit Lions have luckily avoided long-term injuries to several players on their roster.
Detroit's fourth-year head coach Dan Campbell updated the injury status of several players on the roster, including Ifeatu Melifonwu, Penei Sewell, Craig Reynolds and Brodric Martin.
For the talented safety, the team is still unsure of the timeline for his return.
“Not sure. He’s been out for a little while. Nothing that we feel like is long-term, yet it’s continuing to take a little while," said Campbell. "So, I’m not too sure on that one. I don’t know when we’ll have him back or if he’ll be back what that timeline is.”
If he is not available to start the season, the team can turn to Brandon Joseph or C.J. Moore, if needed.
Sewell, Reynolds and Martin have all also avoided significant, long-term injuries.
Detroit's talented right tackle suffered a rolled ankle in practice Wednesday, while Reynolds suffered a lower body injury.
For Martin, his injury that forced him to leave the Steelers preseason game with trainers was described as a "hyperextension."
“I don’t think it’s anything long-term, but enough to be sore for a little bit here,” Campbell explained.
While Martin and Campbell could not give a timetable for his potential return, the former third-round pick told Lions on SI after the game he would be 'alright'.
