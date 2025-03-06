Lions Official 2025 Pre-Draft Visits Tracker
Now with the NFL combine behind them, it is time for the Lions to start conducting their top-30 visits with prospects from the 2025 draft class.
For context, every franchise is permitted up to 30 in-house visits with prospects. Teams can use them on whoever they please throughout the pre-draft process. And just because a team and player meet, it doesn't necessarily mean the organization is bullish on the given prospect.
These top-30 visits include sit-down interviews and physicals with the prospects, and serve as a way for franchises to get to know the players better. And along the way, organizations can figure out whether or not the individuals would be good fits in their respective locker rooms.
Throughout the pre-draft process, it’s expected that Detroit will be meeting with a variety of defensive linemen, a significant position of need for the organization at this present juncture.
On the defensive line class, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said at the combine, “I've always been kind of close to the vest about talking about strengths and weaknesses in the draft, because it's very subjective. You know, some people might think, ‘Yeah, it’s strong.’ Some people might think, ‘No, it's not as strong.’ But no, this one here, me and Ray Agnew were just kind of looking at the totality of just — it's a lot deeper than what we can remember, at least in the past couple years. And that’s both inside and out, for sure.”
The Lions will reportedly conduct their first top-30 visit of the 2025 draft season with Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss. Chambliss, a combine snub, is currently projected to be a Day 3 pick.
The 2025 draft is scheduled to take place in Green Bay, Wisc., from April 24–26.
Here is a list of all of Detroit's pre-draft visits – both of the top-30 and the local day variety – with players from this year's draft class.
This list will be updated regularly as additional meetings with prospects are scheduled by the organization and reported online.
2025 Pre-Draft Visits Tracker
Top-30 visits:
Local day visits: