2025 Draft: Lions Hosting Georgia Linebacker on Top-30 Visit
With the NFL Scouting Combine concluded, NFL teams can now begin to bring desired draft prospects into their buildings for what are known as top-30 visits. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Detroit Lions will host Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss on one this week.
Chambliss won two national championships at Georgia, as he was part of the teams that won back-to-back titles in 2021-22. His role gradually increased throughout his time with the Bulldogs, culminating in a 2024 campaign in which he had 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
He was an outside linebacker, so he does possess some pass rush versatility. In 2024, he had 16 total pressures and earned a 72.6 pass rush grade via Pro Football Focus.
In his career, Chambliss had 86 combined tackles, nine career sacks, 18 tackles for loss and one interception. He was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, so the Lions were unable to conduct a meeting with him at that event.
Chambliss attended Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia and was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021.
The Lions are in the midst of change with their defense, as there will be a new defensive coordinator in Kelvin Sheppard. Formerly the team's linebackers coach, Sheppard played the position at the NFL level from 2011-18 and has a solid understanding of what it takes to play that spot at the highest level.
Detroit faces a significant potential departure when free agency begins next week, as outside linebacker Derrick Barnes is set to hit the open market. The Lions have Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez currently under contract, but could be seeking additional depth for 2025 and beyond.