Lions Are 7.5-Point Favorite Against Colts
The Detroit Lions are 7.5-point road favorites to defeat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After a blowout victory, Detroit is riding high and entering their next contest with an eight-game winning streak.
Dan Campbell expressed to reporters if the offensive line plays to their capability, which they were able to accomplish in a 52-6 victory against the Jaguars, the offense can accomplish anything.
“Really total team effort there yesterday. When you’re able to have the production that we did on both sides of the ball, 645 yards versus 170, and do what we did in the red zone, scoring five times, hold them to only two field goals," Campbell explained during his Monday media session. "It was just a – good things are going to happen. Got a takeaway, protected the football."
Detroit's fourth-year head coach indicated there were many players on the roster who performed at a high level in Week 11.
"Had a number of guys who played really, really well as you can imagine," Campbell said. "Obviously our whole – you have that type of production, your whole offense has a hand in that, but I will say this, when our O-line plays that way, it doesn’t matter what we call, what we do. We can do anything. They played at a really high level, and man they finished. They finished. They started it and they finished. So, that was awesome."
Additional reading
1.) Crazy Numbers From Detroit Lions Blowout Win Against Jaguars
2.) Lions Expect Jack Campbell to 'Thrive' in Leadership Role
3.) Ifeatu Melifonwu Suffers New Injury, Brodric Martin Could Return Soon
4.) Lions Equipped to Punish Weak NFL Teams
Game odds refresh periodically, and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.