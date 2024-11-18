Ifeatu Melifonwu Suffers New Injury, Martin Could Return Soon
The Detroit Lions have multiple players currently nearing the end of their respective return to play windows from injured reserve.
Things have turned for the worse for safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who has yet to play this season. After going on injured reserve early in the year with an ankle injury, he had recently returned to practice. However, he was listed as a limited participant beginning with last Thursday's practice with a finger injury in addition to the ankle injury he was recovering from. He did not practice Friday.
Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Melifonwu's absence will be extended as the result of a new injury.
"Well, look, cause this is gonna come up anyway, he had something come up and he's not gonna be, he won't be ready for a while," Campbell said. "He's not gonna be ready for a while."
In traditional cases, the Lions would have to decide on Melifonwu's status and whether to return him to the active roster or keep him on injured reserve by the end of his three-week practice clock. However, because Melifonwu suffered a new injury, Campbell implied that he could return to IR and eventually start his clock over.
Campbell added that Melifonwu could "potentially" return at some point this season. The Syracuse product is on the final year of his rookie contract after being drafted in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
"This is a different injury," Campbell explained. "So now it falls under a whole other deal, it's like a reset."
However, Campbell did offer an optimistic update on Brodric Martin. The second-year defensive tackle returned to practice prior to the team's game against the Packers in Week 9 and is nearing the end of his practice clock.
As a result, the Lions are hoping to add Martin back to the active roster in the near future and find a way to utilize him in the stretch run.
"He's been doing a good job. I think he's done a solid job out there on practice squad, giving us a good look and trying to work his craft," Campbell said. "So I think we would like to get him on the roster here and at least have him, and then just see where it goes."