Lions to Play Commanders in Divisional Round at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions’ opponent for the NFC Divisional Round is set.
To begin their postseason journey, the Lions will play host to the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. The game will be played at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 and will be televised on FOX. The Commanders upset the Buccaneers 23-20 on a last-second field goal by Zane Gonzalez.
The Lions and Commanders have not played this season. Washington is led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is the favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. A dual-threat option under center, Daniels added 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
Against the Buccaneers, Daniels threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns while adding 36 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Detroit and Washington have met three times previously in the postseason, with Washington winning all three matchups. One of those meetings was Detroit’s first trip in franchise history to the NFC Championship game, with Washington winning 41-10 en route to a Super Bowl victory in 1991.
The Commanders have dominated the all-time series, winning 31 of the 47 meetings between the two teams. Detroit won the most recent matchup, 36-22, in Week 2 of the 2022 season.
There's plenty of familiarity with the two teams from a coaching perspective, as several members of each staff have ties to the opponent.
Washington features a former Lion on its coaching staff, as David Blough is in his first year as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach. Former Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn currently serves as the Commanders’ run game coordinator and running backs coach.
The Lions have three coaches who played for Washington, quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton. Brunell was Washington's quarterback the last time it had won a playoff game prior to Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
Three former Lions executives currently serve in the Commanders’ front office. Assistant GM Lance Newmark, Senior Vice President, Football Operations Brandon Sosna and Senior Personnel Executive Martin Mayhew all spent time with the Lions’ organization in the front office.
On the other side of the playoff bracket, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the winner of Monday's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.
